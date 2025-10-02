(Celebrity)
Leave It To Kerry Washington To Make Chrome Nails Feel Fresh Again
Effortlessly chic.
When it comes to beauty, Kerry Washington isn’t afraid to experiment with her look. That doesn’t just include hair and makeup — she’s also known for her bold nail art. What else would you expect from the former creative ambassador for OPI Nails? The actress has sported a rainbow manicure for Pride Month, heart-adorned nails for Valentine’s Day, and a blue-studded set for the SAG Awards a few years ago. About a month ago, she donned bright yellow nails on the cover of the September issue of InStyle, a surprising and fun nail color choice for fall. And more recently, Washington attended a launch event for season 2 of Prophecy, her Audible show, and she stepped out with an on-trend, milky chrome manicure.
Created by Sreynin Peng, the medium-length nails were filed into an almond shape and painted a pearly, iridescent shade that shifts slightly in the light. The finish is super-glossy and smooth, giving the nails a mirrored, polished look. Washington paired the nails with a LaQuan Smith black-and-white tweed skirt suit, but you could easily imagine the chrome nails with a more casual outfit, like jeans and a white t-shirt. It’s the kind of manicure that works just as well for a night out as it does for everyday.
Whether you’re a nail minimalist or maximalist, you can still try out chrome nails — they’re flexible enough to complement a bold design or stand out all on their own with a simple shape and clean finish, like Washington’s manicure. There’s something for everyone.