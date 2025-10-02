When it comes to beauty, Kerry Washington isn’t afraid to experiment with her look. That doesn’t just include hair and makeup — she’s also known for her bold nail art. What else would you expect from the former creative ambassador for OPI Nails? The actress has sported a rainbow manicure for Pride Month, heart-adorned nails for Valentine’s Day, and a blue-studded set for the SAG Awards a few years ago. About a month ago, she donned bright yellow nails on the cover of the September issue of InStyle, a surprising and fun nail color choice for fall. And more recently, Washington attended a launch event for season 2 of Prophecy, her Audible show, and she stepped out with an on-trend, milky chrome manicure.

Created by Sreynin Peng, the medium-length nails were filed into an almond shape and painted a pearly, iridescent shade that shifts slightly in the light. The finish is super-glossy and smooth, giving the nails a mirrored, polished look. Washington paired the nails with a LaQuan Smith black-and-white tweed skirt suit, but you could easily imagine the chrome nails with a more casual outfit, like jeans and a white t-shirt. It’s the kind of manicure that works just as well for a night out as it does for everyday.

Whether you’re a nail minimalist or maximalist, you can still try out chrome nails — they’re flexible enough to complement a bold design or stand out all on their own with a simple shape and clean finish, like Washington’s manicure. There’s something for everyone.