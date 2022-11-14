Kerry Washington is no stranger to the spotlight. From her famous and career-making role as Olivia Pope on Scandal to her political activism, the star is well-versed in putting together a look to promote whatever project she's working on. Over the weekend, the actor attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, an annual non-profit event that supports children living in poverty. The gala was packed with A-listers from Kim Kardashian to Olivia Wilde, and Washington certainly did her part to keep up with the glamour on the red carpet. Along with a stunning gown, Kerry Washington’s slicked-front hair made quite a statement.

In a series of Instagram posts, the star shared her experience at the gala, which she refers to as “so special.” “It’s a blessing to be surrounded by strong, brilliant and beautiful mamas,” she wrote in a caption. “Gratitude and congrats to @kellysawyer & @norahweinstein on another spectacular gala and raising the money needed to continue doing GOD’S work — showing up for children and families in need all over the country!”

To celebrate the occasion, Washington wore a black-and-white polka dot gown by Sergio Hudson. With a form-fitting bodice, high slit, and dramatic train, the dress made for a sultry, feminine moment. Gleaming jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and strappy black heels topped everything off perfectly.

For a touch of soft elegance, makeup artist Autumn Moultrie went with a natural-yet-still-glam makeup look, complete with full, fluttery lashes and a nude, glossy lip. You might expect a wispy bun of some soft waves to accompany this kind of look, but hairstylist Larry Sims (who also works with megastars like Janet Jackson and Gabrielle Union) had other — plans.

Rather than choose between a sleek or free-flowing look, Sims opted for both. He slicked the front of Washington’s hair back, leaving the rest of her medium-length chestnut locks falling down her back —when it comes to hairstyles, it’s really the best of both worlds. The style is also a unique take on the recent slicked updo hair trend, which has been seen all over social media (namely, TikTok) as well as among celebrities like Bella Hadid.

Basically, Washington nailed it yet again — as if anyone expected anything less.