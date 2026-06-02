It’s a great time to be a fan of ‘70s beauty and style. Dua Lipa just got married in a Schiapparelli ensemble evocative of Bianca Jagger’s wedding suit; the fall/winter 2026 runway shows were replete with sequins and Elvira Hancock-worthy slip dresses; and frosted makeup — a Y2K staple by way of the 1970s — has made its triumphant return. Add to the list: Kerry Washington’s fluffy, Diana Ross-worthy disco curls, which just made a triumphant appearance at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards.

For the event, held on June 1 in New York City, the Imperfect Women star — who was honored with the Spotlight Tribute award — wore shiny loose curls, parted down the center and cascading around her shoulders. Styled by Nai’vasha Grace, the bouncy mane was the perfect modern take on disco-diva hair. The Studio 54 vibes were amplified even further by the makeup, which included rosy lipstick topped with shimmering gold gloss, sparkling gold eyeshadow, draped blush, and plenty of fluttery eyelashes (the handiwork of artist Karoline Karakeosian).

The dance floor-ready glam made for a complementary, but not at all costumey, match for Washington’s gold Oscar de la Renta halter dress, styled by Mariel Haenn. DeBeers jewels — including chunky gemstone rings — and Aquazurra shoes completed the look.

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While the event was far from Washington’s first time going for maximum volume (she wore a similar, albeit more brushed-out look about a year and a half ago), the look was a departure from the sleek bobs and long braids she’s favored as of late — and served as further evidence that she’s one of our foremost hair chameleons.