Oh, to be a guest in Kerry Washington’s backyard oasis this summer. Her landscaping is lush and green, her playlists are always flawless, and her poolside looks (jewelry included) are so casually glamorous — plus, you already know she’s always good for a generous wine pour. Yes, it seems like Kerry Washington has the ideal summer afternoon down to a science, even cracking the code on the ultimate heatproof makeup. Kerry Washington’s coral lipstick flatters virtually every swimsuit in her vast (vast) collection and adds a seasonally-perfect wash of color to her otherwise-minimalist face. Even peeking out from beneath the brim of her assorted stylish yet protective straw sun hats, the bright, cheerful lipstick helps turn her trendy bandeau bikini from beachwear into a full-fledged outfit.

Washington showed off her popsicle-colored lipstick on Instagram, as part of a cheeky Reel made with Neutrogena — she’s been a longtime face of the brand and used the video to demonstrate the difference between spray-on and rub-in formulas. Of course, as undeniably glowy as the sunscreens make her, it’s the colorful harmony between her bathing suits and standout, raspberry-toned lip tint that really takes Washington’s summer beauty to the next level. The Little Fires Everywhere star is already a well-documented lover of statement lips of all kinds, but the feather-light matte finish of this shade — and its semi-sheer opacity, crucially — keep it from looking too heavy amidst the backyard setting.

The rest of Washington’s makeup (or lack thereof) is equally key for nailing the airy, casual feel of her look. While she’s almost certainly wearing some sort of protective tinted base, it’s virtually undetectable. Same goes for the barely-there blush that pulls the same pink tones as her lipstick, and the faint eye makeup that adds just enough definition. By keeping the makeup focused on her lips as the centerpiece feature, even her more overtly glamorous bun and large gold hoops read more, “Oh, this old thing? I just threw this on!” than a pre-planned, carefully coordinated outfit.

Washington strikes this delicate balance well with her red carpet and off-duty looks, keeping colors, contrast, and eye-drawing factors in practiced harmony. If she’s wearing an exceptionally detailed eye look, she usually keeps the lip color more natural. For a bold, standout lip look, she makes sure the eyes are balanced but not too heavy. The result? She looks equally comfortable and commanding in a tank top and no mascara as she does a floor-sweeping couture gown. She knows what flatters her (though it seems like everything does) and she always circles back to her playful signatures. Kerry Washington wears the clothes, Kerry Washington wears the makeup — never the other way around.