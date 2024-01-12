You’ve probably thought about this yourself a time or two, likely while paging through a tabloid or scrolling through a gossip site. Do famous actors and singers ever get starstruck themselves when meeting a fellow A-lister? In other words, who’s a celebrity to celebrities? It’s surely a very short list, and Oprah Winfrey has to be right at the top. Even Kerry Washington had to (figuratively) genuflect when interviewing the legend, even tailoring her outfit and beauty choices for the occasion. Washington’s burgundy nails are more than just a very trendy, very winter-appropriate manicure color — they’re a brilliant complement to her themed look, built around the Winfrey-produced The Color Purple musical remake.

As it happens, Washington was surrounded by her fellow screen stars as she interviewed The Color Purple cast and Winfrey for an exciting, upcoming project. In honor of speaking with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, Washington decked herself out in a pastel grape shirtdress and suede bag, breaking it up with a deeper purple, burgundy, on her nails and knee-high boots. By supplementing her main shade with other purple tones on the darker end of the spectrum, she can stay fully on-theme without those carefully-chosen details blurring into the background.

As winter rages on, stylish celebrities are turning to rich, moody nail colors like burgundy, emerald, and navy to suit the season. Washington’s manicure is particularly excellent, a continuation of both the red and purple nail trends currently taking over social media — her shade is a blend of both colors.

Washington’s all-violet ensemble is her fashionable homage to the film, of course, but it can’t go unsaid how much the star loves a monochrome makeup moment, especially one that matches her outfit. She’s paired red lipsticks with scarlet blazers, a blue bedazzled gowns with eyeshadow in the same color, and worn enough themed nail art to fill a billion Pinterest boards.

To get Washington’s nail color, it’s key to find a polish that balances red and purple in equal measure — if you have to pop a bottle of burgundy or bordeaux wine to get inspired, by aaall means. With this latest look, she adds yet another color to her monochromatic look library. She practically has the whole rainbow at this point, and shows no signs of slowing down.