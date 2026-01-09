ICYMI, maximalism is back. After years of simple and streamlined aesthetics dominating shelves and social feeds, decadent looks are set to make a bold return in 2026 — think frosted makeup and jewel-toned interiors. And what better way to embrace the vibe shift than with a leopard print manicure? If you think about it, it really is the perfect neutral for the “loud luxury” era. Usually (but not always) consisting of shades of beige, brown, and black, leopard and its “sister” print, cheetah, go with just about every color, and work surprisingly well when power-clashed with other prints, too. And there are endless ways you can incorporate them into your nail looks: All-over on short, square nails; a mix and match of solid fingers and French tips; and by adding a few spots to a velvet manicure, to name a few.

Ready to give your traditional French manis and solid sets a break? Scroll on for 13 leopard and cheetah nail ideas to inspire your next manicure, including classic takes on the print, fun color swaps, cherry-dotted accent nails, and more.

The Classic

These nails demonstrate the appeal of a flawlessly executed conventional approach. Using the classic leopard color palette (beige, brown, black) and a mix of French tips and all-over print, Phoebe Summer created a manicure that’s arresting in its simplicity.

Textured Tips

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created these velvet French tips for Vanessa Hudgens. The texture of the magnetic polish creates a fur-like effect that’s spot on (pun intended) for a leopard print.

Short & Mismatched

Nail artist Alora captioned this post with “Animal print could never be [a] bad idea,” and that pretty much sums it up. This mani proves you don’t need long lengths or plentiful colors to make a mismatched mani pop.

Velvet Vibes

If you’re intrigued by the velvet finish of the Vanessa Hudgens manicure, but seek the short shape and mismatched design of the set by Alora, why not mix the two? These nails, by celebrity manicurist Michelle Henry, feature both tiger and leopard prints against silver and gold magnetic bases.

Cherry Decals

Leopard print and cherries are a match made in mani heaven. This mani keeps it simple with printed French tips and cherry gemstone accent nails.

Cheery Cherries

Nail artist Brittney Boyce, aka Nails of LA, whipped up this leopard and cherries moment for Megan Fox. For cutesy gel-sculpted cherries that look this flawless, you’ll definitely want to book an appointment with a pro.

Printed Hearts

Or you can skip the cherries and get creative with the print itself. For this Valentine’s Day-themed set, artist Aistė Haas made hearts out of the leopard spots.

Red French

Nail artist Iram Shelton freehanded the leopard print that serves as the base of this unconventional red French manicure, but you could get a similar look with nail strips or press-ons.

High-Shine

Indeed, Shelton used nail foils for this manicure, along with gel polishes to add details. The super glossy top coat helps the design feel especially elegant.

2D Texture

Henry walked through her creation of this leopard print mani, using Essie polishes, step by step. The use of both nude and brown polish for the base creates stunning visual texture.

Espresso Brown

This mocha manicure features leopard print accent nails — and uses the rich hue for the print, too, as opposed to the traditional lighter browns. The overall effect is sultry and sophisticated.

Matte Red

Henry swapped out the brown for red in this short oval set, with gorgeous results. The matte finish ups the edgy feel of this mani.

Hip To Be Square

The immaculate short, square shape helps this leopard print mani — another by Shelton — stand out from the pack.