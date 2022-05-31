Bella Hadid Wore Her Swimsuit As A Bodysuit In A Brilliant Way

Throughout the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, stars brought their fashion A-game for all of the high-profile appearances. On the red carpet, celebs dazzled in frosty jewels and glamorous couture gowns designed by renowned fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Celine. Off the red carpet, when stars were strolling through the coastal city, they made sure not to drop the ball by rocking polished ensembles that emulated the beachfront vibes. Most recently, the ocean views provided style inspiration for Bella Hadid, who wore a one-piece swimsuit as a bodysuit while exploring Cannes with her beau Marc Kalman.

While it’s unclear if a dip in the ocean was on the couple’s agenda for the afternoon, the model came prepared for anything by sporting the Fawn Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit from her sister Gigi’s recent collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. On it’s own, the printed one-piece feels playful and feminine, but Hadid decided to take the look up a notch by styling the garment as a bodysuit. She tucked the patterned suit into a micro pleated miniskirt from NYC-based fashion brand Orseund Iris in a genius move. One would have never guessed, from the photos below, that she was wearing a swimsuit. And, this styling move also provided instant inspiration for anyone who wants to take their pool look to brunch or dinner. For extra warmth, she layered on a classic white button-down (aka a must have for any fashionista’s wardrobe) over the ensemble.

Top and bottom aside, the accessories in this outfit deserve your attention, too, as Hadid never fails to pay attention to the small details. To give the delicate look an edgier feel, the star mixed and matched a wide array of pearl and gold necklaces with chunky gemstone rings. The look was completed with a crescent-shaped beige and tan shoulder bag that felt very Y2K-inspired from Prada. Plus, she shielded her eyes with a pair of square-shaped dark sunglasses from Lu Goldie and slipped on a pair of clear heels from Chanel for height.

Whether you’re spending the next few months on the coast or exploring your own city, replicate Hadid’s Gen Z-inspired ensemble for any feel-good occasions you have on the calendar. Ahead, shop her look from head-to-toe.

