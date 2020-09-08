When it comes to celebrity style files, J.Lo's is as robust (and as varied) as they come. Be it her many Superbowl outfits or her internet-breaking, Y2K-era Versace dress for the Oscars, the Bronx-born singer is best known for her glamorous, on-duty looks. So, it may come as a surprise that Lopez's personal style is filled with versatile pieces — from athleisure to romantic — that are so easy to pull off. J.Lo's lace Tory Burch dress is currently on sale, but it's an ideal piece to help transition Summer's cottagecore look into the new season.

On Sep. 7, Lopez posted a photo of her family tree (literally) — including herself, Alex Rodriguez, and each of their two children, all in matching summer whites. While most of the family opted for sleek tees and fitted bottoms, Lopez chose a sweeping statement dress. Between swaths of lace, the Tory Burch dress features patched-together handkerchiefs, drawing inspiration from Burch's mother, who collected the ornate silk squares. With a pair of knee-high platform boots from Coach (which Lopez serves as an ambassador for), the Spring/Summer 2020 dress is totally reassigned for fall wear. Plus, it puts an elevated spin on the patchwork knit trend that's all over Instagram right now.

To wear long after the temperature drops, consider layering it with a fitted, scarlet-colored turtleneck underneath, or a heavier knit crewneck over the top. The finished look is one that feels romantic, but with an outdoorsy twist.

Continue ahead for a piece you can pull right from Lopez's closet, as well as a few similar versions incase it disappears from e-shelves.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.