Generally, most online discussions about Kendall Jenner revolve around her fashion gigs, tequila brand, and covetable off-duty style. As of late, though, the model’s name has become associated with a certain green vegetable. (In case you missed it, everybody is talking about Jenner’s cucumber-cutting skills, or lack thereof.) Now coincidentally, or not, Jenner wore a green workout set while running errands in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills neighborhood. Whether the choice was intentional or totally random, the fitness outfit felt like a clever, “I see your comments, but I don’t care” rebuttal on Jenner’s part.

On May 12, the model ventured out to check a few items off of her to-do list. For the casual outing, she opted for a matching workout set — her trusty off-duty staple — in a bright, cucumber-green hue. Both her sports bra and leggings came from MESHKI, a celeb-beloved brand Jenner has been wearing since 2018. She teamed it with neon-minty green Yeezy slides and a pair of white crew socks, then finished with rectangular sunnies and a black leather tote bag. For jewelry, she picked out a gold herringbone Monti necklace from BRUNA and a pair of dainty gold hoops to match. Later in the day, she also added a white long-sleeve tee on top for additional coverage.

The above photos came out hours after Jenner went viral for her odd cucumber-cutting technique, which was shown during the latest episode of The Kardashians. In the scene, the model was in her mom Kris Jenner’s kitchen and decided to make herself a snack. Kris offered to have a chef make her something, but the model declined — and the cucumber-cutting incident ensued. Her subpar culinary skills were caught by the cameras and subsequently caused a heated debate online.

It looks like Jenner was well aware of this particular shortcoming, though: “I am definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” she said in the above-mentioned scene. She also retweeted one of the scathing Twitter comments and said: “tragic!” Perhaps, this dash of self-deprecating humor proves that Jenner was well aware of how bizarre that incident was.

Cucumber discussions aside, you can still purchase Jenner’s exact athleisure look from MESHKI, below. (Her sports bra and leggings currently retail for $49 and $59, respectively.) For those who wish to peruse through more options, brands like UGG and PANGAIA are making similar workout pieces, too.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.