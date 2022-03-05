The end of fashion month brings on an air of relief for me but, more excitingly, it provides a chance to reflect on the shows, street style, and standout trends I can incorporate into my wardrobe in the near future. One particular trend I plan on trying this year (if not immediately) is the cropped jacket. While showgoers in New York and London were cozied up in warm coats to combat the cold temperatures, the scene in Milan was slightly warmer, and the street style definitely reflected that, resulting in a slew of trimmed outerwear.

Transitional outerwear always presents a dilemma this time of year. Some days it’s too warm for a full on coat, other days you’ll freeze without at least two layers. Not to mention the annoying days where it starts off warm (so you leave the house with no jacket), but by evening the temperature drops drastically so you catch a shiver. It dawned on me while fawning over the outfits of Milan’s stylish set that a cropped jacket could be the answer to this age old dilemma.

Think about it: in the right fabric a cropped jacket has the ability to keep you just the right amount of warm, but the short length means if the weather gets a bit too hot you can avoid that overwhelming stuffy feeling that comes when you’re too bundled up. Not to mention it’s a great way to show off an outfit that may have otherwise been covered up by a full-length jacket.

An added bonus to cropped jackets are how versatile they are — the garment has an ability to transcend every aesthetic from preppy chic and disco glam to smart business-wear. And however it’s styled, it’s undeniable that a cropped jacket makes any outfit 10 times cooler.

Ahead are a few cropped jacket styles I’ll be wearing leading up to and through spring, inspired by this year’s Milan Fashion Week Street Style looks.

Cropped Blazer

A cropped blazer is like mixing business and pleasure (in the best way) — it’s both a sharp classic silhouette and a trendy (subtly sexy) cut. Add a bit of edge to the look and opt for a cropped blazer with cutouts or hardware embellishments.

Cropped Collar Jacket

The collared Dickies-style jacket is already cool on its own, but make it cropped and this look screams ‘It girl’. Seen here on fashion influencer Jessica Wang, a cropped collar jacket can be paired with loose-fitting trousers with a statement belt and dark shades for an added edge.

Cropped Fleece Jacket

Fleece anything is an ideal way to stay warm so it only makes sense that a light cropped fleece jacket would be perfect for those hot-and-cold spring days — it’ll keep you warm when a chilly breeze hits without making you too hot when the sun is beaming. Not to mention how stylish it is: Just look at this fleece Prada jacket and tell me you’re not ready to hit “add to cart.”

Cropped Bomber Jacket

Bomber jacket had their heyday a few years back when It girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner layered them over their leggings and sports bra combos. The boxy, cropped bomber jacket however is a step up from everyday athleisure. The structured silhouette adds an interesting element whether it’s via padded shoulders or a stiff-cut hem. Paired with a simple jean and mini bag, this look is the ultimate cool girl uniform.

Cropped Embroidered Jacket

Possibly the most fun and eclectic way to wear a cropped jacket is opting for one with colorful patch work or embroidery. This style has a cottagecore feel with a tinge of whimsical vibrance — perfect for the maximalist dresser.