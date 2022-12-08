It’s always a bit of a treat when you see celebrities and royals, like Kate Middleton or Queen Letizia of Spain, repeat an ensemble while attending galas or red carpet events. These moments prove that no matter how much direct access they have to top-tier fashion houses, sometimes they simply want to wear a look that they already know works well for them. A very recent celebrity outfit-repeat situation happened on Dec. 6 at the Avatar 2 premiere, where Kate Winslet rewore a dress from seven years ago. The gray, beaded number was from Badgley Mischka.

It featured a halter neckline and silver floral embellishments on the front while the gown’s hem gave way to a slight train that brushed the blue carpet as Winslet posed for photos. She accessorized with a pair of patterned drop earrings and black suede shoes. The fact that the actor already wore this dress once back in 2015 — to the premiere of The Dressmaker — was likely unbeknownst to many people at the event because, well, Winslet looked so glamorous and elegant.

Based on photos, it seems that Winslet did little to change up how she styled her gown the second time around, as seven years ago she, too, accessorized with simple drop earrings.

2022

Karwai Tang/WireImage

2015

George Pimentel/WireImage

The actor’s choice to rewear something that was already in her closet seemingly speaks to her laissez faire attitude to dressing for the red carpet. Back in 2020, she told Vanity Fair that she wasn’t a big fan of fittings because they are stressful.

“I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again,” she said. “The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things. The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once … I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever.”

It’s been two years since she said this, and Winslet certainly kept her word about rewearing pieces. If you love the actor’s look and want to wear it to your next holiday party or fancy dinner, find similar gray halter-neck dresses ahead. For those searching for her exact Badgley Mischka number, it’s sadly no longer available, though perhaps you can Instagram DM Winslet to see if she’ll let it go for a price. (We’re betting the answer will be a solid nope.)