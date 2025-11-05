Halloween has officially come and gone — which means that it’s time for holiday party season to kick off, whether you’re ready or not. Kate Spade New York and NYLON wasted no time getting into the festive spirit as they teamed up for a jolly night at the Chateau Marmont penthouse in Los Angeles on November 4. The theme of the evening was “Holiday Duo-ets,” which centered around music, fashion, and friendship. So it only made sense that NYLON’s September 2025 cover star, Ice Spice and Grammy award-winner, Laufey were tapped to host the wintery wonderland together.

Inside the soireé were holiday-themed cocktails, Christmas trees equipped with gifts for guests, and a piano player to help set a chill mood. Attendees were able to pose in front of a snow sculpture featuring a jumbo version of Kate Spade’s Duo bag as a nod to their recent “Spark Something Beautiful” holiday campaign. Ice Spice and Laufey, who starred in the fashion brand’s fall ‘25 campaign, both showed up carrying the Duo — a versatile crossbody that allows for six different ways to wear it and comes in a range of different prints and colors. In the spirit of gifting, Kate Spade made sure that guests had their pick at their very own Duo.

The joy-filled gathering was all about coming together to celebrate duos so the hosts and guests invited their nearest and dearest. In addition to it-girls like model Reign Judge, other notable guests included Kelsey Anderson, Rachael Kirkconnell, Baron Schoenvogel, Zoi Lerma, Pau Dictado, Luna Montana, Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, and many more.

“There’s something truly magical about the holidays, especially when shared with friends,” said Kaisy O’Reilly, SVP of Marketing at Kate Spade New York in a press release. “Collaborating with NYLON to bring our ‘Holiday Duo-ets’ celebration to life was the perfect way to capture that spirit,” she continued.

See inside the intimate evening below:

Ice Spice

BFA

Laufey

BFA

Reign Judge, Ice Spice, & Laufey

BFA

Lauren McCarthy & Laufey

BFA

Rachael Kirkconnell & Kelsey Anderson

BFA

Baron Schoenvogel & Zoi Lerma

BFA

Luna Montana