As the NYFW action went down across Manhattan, NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition returned to make sure that fashion insiders had somewhere to continue the fun after dark. Hosted at the Classic Car Club overlooking the Hudson River, the event, hosted by NYLON editor in chief Lauren McCarthy blended fashion, music, beauty activations, pop culture, nightlife, and media for a one-of-a-kind experience that embodied the buzz of the city right now.

The invite-only bash, presented by TRESemmé, brought together a guest list that included boldface names across the entertainment industry. Think: current cover star Ice Spice, Paige DeSorbo, Storm Reid, Ariana Greenblatt, Coi Leray, Sabrina Brier, Harry Daniels, Leah Kateb, Grace Jackson, Jordyn Woods, Nia Sioux, Rich the Kid, Huda Mustafa, and many more.

Raising a glass to the new issue, SOFI TUKKER’s Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern took to the stage. The EDM duo — who also headlined at this summer’s NYLON Nights takeover of The Surf Lodge in Montauk — are currently appearing on the cover of a first-of-its-kind NYLON House broadsheet.

Boy’s A Liar hitmaker Ice Spice also brought her energy to the stage for a headline performance, while DJ sets by rising artist Jackie Hollander and Rae Sada followed. In between musical acts, attendees and NYLON members indulged in hair touch-ups at the Spray & Slay Studio by TRESemmé, had their portraits drawn while receiving style tips courtesy of Marshalls. Over late night snacks by Hostess, they also got an up-close exclusive look at the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition.

Speaking about the experience, Lauren McCarthy said: “Tonight, NYLON celebrated fashion week in signature style — with top tier talent, our newest issue, and another unforgettable party.”

Earlier in the evening, the editor had hosted an intimate dinner with friends of the magazine at the nearby The Standard, High Line hotel, with trend-setters including Meg Donnelly, Pauline Chalamet, Diva Smith, Jake Shane, Delaney Rowe, and Ashtin Earle all in attendance.

Peek inside the night below:

Lauren McCarthy & Ice Spice

BFA

Storm Reid

BFA

Paige DeSorbo

BFA

Madison Svetz

BFA

Ariana Greenblatt

BFA

Lauren Chan, Delaney Rowe, Laura Jung

BFA

Anna Van Patten

BFA

Ashtin Earle

BFA

SOFITUKKER

BFA

Tiff Baira

BFA

Ivy Getty, Lauren McCarthy, Audrey McGraw

BFA

Olivia Bond, Remy Bond

BFA

Martha Luna

BFA

SOFITUKKER

BFA

Leyna Bloom

BFA

Natalie Lim Suarez

BFA

Diva Smith, Lauren McCarthy, Jake Shane, Ashtin Earle

BFA

Katya Tolstova

BFA

Francesca Keller

BFA

Sabrina Brier

BFA

Gabby Ortega

BFA

BFA