SKIMS Just Launched The Most Buttery-Smooth Leggings You've Been Asking For

The people have spoken, and Kim Kardashian listened. After initially launching and then promptly selling out in September 2019, SKIMS’ Fits Everybody collection has officially restocked with some revamped touches and additions. The collection has over 4,000 five-star reviews on the SKIMS site and has been restocked a handful of times since its first debut two years ago. The latest 2021 drop, however, is the largest replenishment from the shapewear brand and includes four novel styles and three new colorways. Fresh pieces from the recent Fits Everybody line include a pair of soft and stretchy leggings, buttery short and long sleeve tees, and a form-fitting slip dress — all of which are available to shop now on skims.com.

The new additions — like the Fits Everybody Legging and Slip Dress — were designed to mold to your body for that second-skin fit that the shapewear brand is known for. After a year of abiding by social distance measures, if you have to mimic the feeling of human contact via shapewear — go for it. Don’t worry, no judgment here. As for the original items that helped cement the Fits Everybody as a core collection from the brand, SKIMS enthusiasts will be happy to see familiar silhouettes like the Square Neck Bodysuit and its sister style, the High Neck Bodysuit.

Fan-favorite lingerie and undergarment styles like the Triangle Bralette, Bandeau Bra, and Boy Short also make a comeback in SKIMS’ latest drop. All items from the collection — even the original Fits Everybody items — also come in three brand new, neutral colors: creamy marble, gray talc, and dust-colored desert. Sizes range from XXS to 4X and the collection’s price point starts at $18 for underwear and peaks at $62 for the body-hugging slip dress.

Whether you’re looking for a smoothing undergarment to wear on your first real night out post-quarantine or a comfortable go-to everyday legging, the Fits Everybody 2.0 drop from SKIMS has it all. Some selects from the collection, which Kim Kardashian herself says feels “dreamy and buttery on your skin,” is also available to shop, below. If past collections are of any indication, the Fits Everybody restock is sure to go fast, so it’s best to shop quickly.

