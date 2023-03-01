Kate Middleton’s Zara Skirt Is Spin Class-Approved — Well, Kind Of

Those who keep close tabs on Kate Middleton’s regal style know that while she gravitates towards luxury British designers like Erdem, Stella McCartney, and Alexander McQueen, Middleton also loves to fill her wardrobe with more affordable labels, too. As proof, several weekends ago she wore a McQueen gown with Zara earrings to the 76th British Academy Film Awards. The royal has a history of wearing pieces from the Spanish retailer. In fact, on Feb. 28, Middleton wore a Zara houndstooth printed skirt while visiting the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Wales alongside Prince William. The royal couple learned how sport and exercise could support mental health.

For their day of outings, the Princess of Wales went for a neutral black-and-white outfit, pairing her aforementioned skirt with a cream trench coat from Alexander McQueen. She carried a black leather mini bag from Mulberry and wore suede boots from Gianvito Rossi. Middleton then gave the refined ensemble a touch of sparkle via Heavenly London’s Imitation Pearl and Diamond Earrings.

Middleton seemed to be in a playful mood because later on in the day, she hopped on a spin bike despite wearing a rather dressy outfit. Indeed, the princess competed against her husband in a 45-second race, and even requested to turn up the resistance. This wasn’t a full on sweat-it-out class, but still impressive!

Middleton has been on quite the houndstooth streak lately, having just worn a sophisticated coat by Catherine Walker in this design on Feb. 25. She and Prince William were watching Wales vs. England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium. On that day, she styled the piece with black boots from Aquatalia and a white bag by Mulberry.

The princess first donned the outerwear back in 2018 during a trip to Stockholm — this shouldn’t come as a huge shock since she’s known to rewear her favorite pieces. Moreover, some fans will also notice that both the houndstooth coat and Zara skirt bared uncanny resemblances to some of Princess Diana’s past ensembles. She wore a similar coat and skirt back in 1990, pictured below.

