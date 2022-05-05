With all of her royal duties and public photo-ops, it’s no surprise that the Duchess of Cambridge has nailed down a color palette that works for her. The royal’s wardrobe is filled with cool tones — take the hunter green trench coat she wore while visiting a goat farm or the blue dress she sported while celebrating Easter as examples. On May 4, Kate Middleton wore a teal dress by Edeline Lee to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the London Design Museum in Kensington. The event was hosted by the British Fashion Council and honored Saul Nash for his use of wool instead of synthetic materials in athletic wear.

Middleton typically turns to her go-to designers like Emilia Wickstead, Jenny Packham, or Alexander McQueen for royal obligations. However, for this awards ceremony, she went with Canadian designer Edeline Lee for the very first time. While the royal has never been publicly photographed in the designer’s label before, Lee’s garments have been spotted on celebrities such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, Ciara, Ellie Goulding, and Solange Knowles.

To present the award, Middleton went with a teal midi dress that hit just below her knees. The garment featured a high-neck, mid-length sleeves with a bow on the end, and a chic belt with gold hardware. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of dangly earrings from Nadia Irena, which she also brought on her and Prince William’s trip to The Bahamas back in March. To complete the ensemble, she wore a pair of matching green pumps and carried a clutch by another one of her favorite labels: Emmy London.

Middleton Wears Edeline Lee:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Middleton's dress from Edeline Lee retails for £785 (or $971) and comes in a wide array of colors, from bright yellow and coral pink to a two-toned version in light blue and navy blue. It even comes in a long-sleeve version for the cooler months.