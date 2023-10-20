8 Naturally Elegant Styles From MOTF For Polished Fall Layering

The art of the layer is a common topic amongst the fashion crowd — and for good reason. Not only does it keep you cozy (this is crucial), but when done well, it effortlessly elevates your look, too. The key to mastering this skill rests in the pieces you’re working with, and that means investing in knitwear that makes a true style statement. While neutrals, like a simple black turtleneck or chunky white pullover, might be a go-to, MOTF’s Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 will make you reconsider your approach to fall dressing. Between essential must-haves and prints inspired by nature, the brand is redefining affordable luxury.

MOTF has a unique look for every type of trendsetter, whether your fall shopping list includes co-ord sets in sleek monochrome shades or tops with interesting details, like contrast piping or shiny hardware. The eight pieces below are here to help kickstart an entirely new season of dressing, where natural elegance meets unparalleled style. Chic, cool, and, most importantly, comfortable, MOTF's Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 is exactly what you need to take your cold-weather wardrobe to the next level. Here’s to wearing these styles on rotation for the next six-plus months.