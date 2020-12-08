'Tis the season to experiment with fun, boisterous prints in all-new ways. At least, that's what the royal family is doing. Kate Middleton's plaid outfit is taking her favorite pattern, which she tends to lean on a bit extra through the holiday season, to the next level. In her latest look, the Duchess of Cambridge imbues the checked print in not one, not two, but three ways — and it's proof that there's no such thing as too much coordination when it comes to accessories. Add some points for maximalism to her otherwise-simplistic style file, as this one's primed for extraverted dressers.

On Dec. 8, Middleton and Prince William concluded their UK tour with a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to thank National Health Service staff for their tireless efforts throughout the course of the pandemic. For the occasion, Middleton wore her favorite red trench coat from her favorite British designer, Alexander McQueen — but this time, she called on a few additional pieces, all in festive tartan print. First, her face mask (which perfectly revealed her £62 square hoop earrings from Spells of Love); next, her long scarf (which she tossed gracefully over one shoulder); and lastly, her tea-length skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of the look served as a palette cleanser from the boisterous hues and prints — a turtleneck, suede boots from Polo Ralph Lauren, leather gloves, and her favorite top-handle bag from Grace Han, all in the same jet black shade. Overall, the impactful look is perfect for some pre-holiday gift shopping, or for the actual day-of celebrations itself — even if you're simply gathering with those in your household.

While her plaid skirt is currently sold out, to recreate this head-to-toe look, J.Crew offers a trove of "like" styles that all sync together just like Middleton's. Scarves are often an afterthought when it comes to styling, but by sticking to a streamlined color palette here, the accessory is front and center. Her coat has also been sold out for some time, but Saint Laurent makes a double-breasted silhouette that's nearly a dupe of her McQueen design. From there, grab her exact earrings, bag, and boots and you're ready to go.

