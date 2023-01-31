It’s not uncommon for a stylish royal like Kate Middleton to request custom-made garments from her go-to designers. After all, her work duties include making public appearances nearly every day of the week, so it’s no wonder the princess wants to make sure her special occasion pieces and wardrobe staples look and fit just right. One example of a bespoke clothing item Middleton loves is her green coat from Alexander McQueen, which she recently wore while in Leeds, England to launch The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s new campaign, dubbed Shaping Us.

The beautifully tailored silhouette featured a double-breasted front, a set of classic peak lapels, and a cinched waist. For those who keep a close eye on Middleton’s style, you may recognize this distinct Alexander McQueen outerwear and for good reason. That’s because she already owns the design in a bespoke scarlet red hue, which she wore back in November 2022 while attending a Rugby League World Cup match between England and Papua New Guinea. Additionally, she wore the vibrant garment at least twice prior to that, during her royal engagements in October and December of 2020. In Leeds, however, it seemed like she was feeling the green version of the outerwear.

She teamed the piece with a pair of brown suede boots by Gianvito Rossi, which were also custom-made, and a cream-colored rib knit midi dress from Victoria Beckham that she styled with a wide waist-cinching belt by Vanzetti. Lastly, she toted a boxy Manu Atelier bag in a matching emerald green hue and completed the look with a pair of Biaritz Squiggle earrings from Shyla —they retail for under $100! — and her sapphire engagement ring.

For those who love and want to copy Middleton's latest ensemble, you can shop a green coat from Courrèges, which closely resembles her bespoke garment, in the edit below. TZR also included identical dress and boot styles, plus some of the royal's other exact accouterments so you can recreate her entire outfit ASAP.