It’s the day royal-watchers have anticipated for decades now. King Charles III’s May 6 coronation is an opulent, traditional ceremony of historic proportions, and its equally-regal attendees turned out accordingly. Flanked by other members of the family and a handful of assorted celebrities like Katy Perry and Emma Thompson, it’s Kate Middleton’s coronation hair and makeup that’s really pulling focus at the crowning — as per usual, really. With 27 million Brits watching the first-ever televised coronation ceremony and scores more tuning in around the world, the newly-minted Princess of Wales went bold and classic with smoky winged eye makeup and a swept-back braided bun, framed by a glittering flower crown tiara. An event of this scale can’t help but call for drama, and Middleton’s look more than delivered.

Coronation Day kicked off in traditional fashion, beginning with a military-lead processional through the streets of London, concluding at Westminster Abbey church. Middleton joined Prince William and their three children, through the church and to their seats — her daughter, Princess Charlotte, even wore a braided bun and jeweled laurel crown that nods to Middleton’s own hairstyle and headpiece. Middleton’s beauty choices are an especially breathtaking aspect of the ceremony, all dialed-up elements of her go-to signature style.

(+) Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images (+) WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Makeup-wise, Princess Catherine stayed true to her usual formula of lightly defined lips, warm, cheek-sweeping blush, and bold eye makeup. At the coronation, though, Middleton took it a step further with extended eyeshadow wings that give her a bit of sultry, dramatic lift.

UNKNOWN/AFP/Getty Images

Every piece of her beauty look also stands in excellent contrast to her snowy white McQueen gown, embroidered with motifs representing each of the United Kingdom’s four individual nations. Her glittering headpiece, as well as Princess Charlotte’s complementary look, are a collaborative effort by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. As TZR’s fashion team notes, everything about Middleton’s ensemble has been carefully, meticulously selected for the occasion, and loaded with hidden meaning. Even her pearl earrings are special, once belonging to Princess Diana. Middleton’s worn several of Diana’a favorite looks over the years, but this feels particularly special.

Though the coronation carries on throughout the day, you can’t help but think ahead to the future crowning of Queen Catherine — now that’ll be a a show-stopping look.