Kate Hudson’s aesthetic versatility needs to be talked about more, and her latest look is the perfect way to open up the discussion. When most think about Hudson’s beauty signatures, her more outwardly fun, hyper-girly moments probably come to mind. She’s a youthful spirit and loves to embrace coquettish bows, tons of sparkle, and every shade of pink the cosmetic companies can possibly dream up. But Hudson’s dark lipstick, just spotted on the star for her Jan. 24 taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, shows off her moodier side with impressive ease. Frankly, if Hudson ever wanted to do a hard pivot into a true goth-glam style, she’d knock it out of the park.

To keep the focus on her deep berry-toned mouth — and the words coming out of it in her Kimmel interview — the rest of Hudson’s look was kept low-key but no less striking. Her warm blonde hair was curled and tucked behind her ears by celebrity hair pro Marcus Francis, while stylist-to-the-stars Sophie Lopez put Hudson in an incredibly sleek YSL mini-dress. Combined with the lipstick, courtesy of makeup artist Debra Ferullo, Hudson looks so cool — like the consummate femme fatale in a big-budget action film.

As usual, Hudson is tapped into a serious trend of the moment. Dark lipstick is absolutely everywhere right now, with celebrity beauty icons loving its dramatic appeal and seasonal appropriateness — an oxblood always looks fantastic, but late winter just ups the ante. At Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris, Zendaya took the look for a spin to the excitement of fans, while the 2023 Emmys earlier in January were jammed with deep, bold colors on stars like Selena Gomez, Aubrey Plaza, and Dominique Fishback. Not only is it a guaranteed way to stand out from the crowd, but it’s a cool-girl alternative to reds and mauves.

Hudson seems to have only gotten more experimental over the past few years, so this edgier evolution seems incredibly natural on her. With a few more weeks on winter left, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she was seen sporting the witchy color once again.