Kate Bosworth Put Her Surfer Girl Spin On This Ultra Glam Hair Trend

Kate Bosworth’s beauty looks can easily be described as feminine, effortless, and, certainly in relation to her iconic 2002 film Blue Crush, surf-girl chic. The actor always manages to look polished yet perfectly undone, a skill that she only seems to be getting better at as the years go on. Her latest glam look not only further supports this theory but also serves as her (un)official stamp of approval on summer’s biggest hair trend — the soft braid ponytail.

For the recent Los Angeles premeire of her upcoming film, Along for the Ride, the star looked as ethereal as ever in a seafoam green dress covered in sequins, featuring long sleeves and a daring neckline. Her glam was similarly mermaid-esque; the makeup look (courtesy of Nikki DeRoest) was kept pretty minimal with a soft contour and just-bitten lip color, while a single braid draped behind her. To cap off the soft glam moment, Bosworth also wore a simple nude manicure by nail artist Temeka Jackson.

Bosworth’s hairstylist, Bridget Brager, shared a series of photos from the evening that captured the braid from all angles, writing in the caption: “To much beauty for a single picture post.” The braid, which was started loosely at the nape of the actor’s neck and fell more than halfway down her back, undoubtedly elevated the look. Brager also kept Bosworth’s curtain bangs as well as a few wispy face-framing pieces out of the braid, which prevented the hairstyle from looking overly sleek.

Long braids have been a major trend so far in 2022, and shaping up to be even more prevalent this summer. Stars like Megan Fox, Dakota Johnson, and Gabrielle Union have all opted for the look, not only solidifying it as a sought-after style but proving its versatility. Whether you keep it wispy and romantic (like Johnson) or sleek and dramatic (like Fox), or gravity-defying (like Union), there’s no shortage of ways to wear it this season. If you’re feeling particularly daring, you can even add adornments, like Alicia Keys did for the 2022 Met Gala.

Keep your eyes peeled for even more gorgeous braided looks this summer — and try it out for yourself. As far as celebrity hair trends go, this one is pretty easy to recreate; all you’ll need is basic braiding skills, a hair elastic, and a couple of mirrors to check out your handiwork.