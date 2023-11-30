If you’re doing that seasonal on-the-fence dance wondering if you should get bangs for winter, consider this celebrity case study first. Julia Roberts first cut a classic blunt set back in March 2023, her fringe straightforward and simple yet incredibly impactful on her overall look. Just a few months later in September, she showed up at an event with her hair parted to the left, complete with some chic side-bangs. Now, she’s going for her third distinct style of the year, and this one might be her best yet. Julia Roberts’ long curtain bangs are finer and whispier — and therefore trendier — than the original cut from back in spring, seamlessly blending with the rest of her long layers for a sleek, ‘70s-inspired effect. Paired with the sleek takes on office wear she’s been donning for her Leave The World Behind press tour, the grown-out cut feels more than a little sultry to boot.

Like all of Roberts’ enviable bang styles this year, this new look appears to have been created by her longtime friend, legendary celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant. Split right down the middle and seemingly flat-ironed, the ends of Roberts’ bangs fall all the way to her lower lashes, skimming the tops of her cheekbones.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

A closer look reveals that the bangs are also subtly tapered, slightly longer along the outer edges. This style is often referred to as “bottlenecking,” and it’s a celebrity-favorite way to blend shorter layers in — especially when the wearer has longer hair in general. While Roberts certainly got regular trims between this look and her first cut back in March, this set is more grown-out overall. It’s especially stark when compared with those initial photos from earlier this spring. Note the difference in length, density, style, and placement.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, 2023 is far from Roberts’ first go-round with bangs. She had a thicker, deliciously vintage fringe in 1995, a similarly wispy look back in 2006, and a blonde side-parted set in 2009, which reappeared again in 2014. She’s also worn plenty of bang-accented wigs throughout her film career.

(+) L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images INFO 1/2

Roberts’ open-parted curtain bangs should be an encouraging sign for anyone considering the cut themselves — clearly, the styling possibilities are vast.