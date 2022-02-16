Julia Fox and Kanye West are officially done, but that’s not stopping the model from relishing in the spotlight. Most recently, everyone’s current favorite it girl was spotted opening the LaQuan Smith show at NYFW. Her look: a provocative black turtleneck dress with bold chest cutouts, a slicked back bun, and an electrifying red cat eye — a flawless revenge look if onlookers have ever seen one. In fact, the designer’s entire collection, a nod to the glam of the ‘70s and ‘80s, really upped the ante — think: black and nude color palettes contrasted with metallic sequins, fur coats, risque low-rise mini skirts, as well as a few red and blue monochromatic ensembles.

To accentuate Smith’s modern-day take on Studio 54 fashion, the beauty looks were equally as noteworthy. Makeup artist Sheika Daley was behind Fox’s dramatic red cat eye. The pro started with a classic black liner, then built it out with a trace of vivid red pigment along the crease of the lid. No word on the specific products Daley used, but one thing’s for certain: colorful eye makeup is a go-to this season.

Not to distract from the makeup, Fox’s skin was dewy and fresh. Esthetician Sylwia Gorzkowska prepped the newly single model’s skin with 111Skin’s Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask and the Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Treatment Mask. “Energizing, toning, and brightening was the theme for skin at LaQuan Smith,” said the skin expert.

Leaning into city girl style, hairstylist Lacy Redway created an icy, high-gloss top knot that easily translates to real life. (Think of it as a fresh take on the middle part top knot beloved by models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.) Instead of competing with the attire, Redway wanted the hair to compliment the wild glamour that we know and love from LaQuan Smith. “We kept it bold, sleek and frozen...without a single strand out of place,” Redway shares in a press release.

The stylist used all Tresemmé products to create the day-to-night slicked back bun. First she smoothed the strands from root to ends with Tresemmé One Step Smooth Cream. Then using the Tres Two Mega Control Gel, along with a boar bristle brush, she smoothed out any texture before securing the hair into a ponytail. She then split the pony in half, twisted the two halfs around each other to form a knot, and set it with the Tres Two Freeze Hold Hair Spray. As a final step she used Keratin Smooth Shine Serum to create that shiny, icy effect.

Hardly low key, it’s safe to say this Julia Fox look fully embodies the ‘places to go, people to see’ aesthetic that is the quintessential LaQuan Smith girl.

See below to shop all the products used to achieve Fox’s high gloss look.

