Of all the wardrobe staples that make up a fall capsule, none feel quite as synonymous with the season as the black leather jacket. The classic outerwear piece endures the test of time, and once you add a chic style to your arsenal, you're sure to keep it in your closet for years. But with such a wide range of choices available, finding the perfect fit (literally and figuratively) is easier said than done. Thankfully, you can look to the most popular leather jackets for an idea of where to start.

Whether you’re looking for an option reminiscent of James Dean or one that is sleek and polished like a blazer, a leather jacket is the perfect way to add an effortless edge to any outfit. Pair yours with a graphic T-shirt and jeans for a casual weekend ensemble. For a more elevated approach, wear it with a boxy button-down blouse and a neutral-hued pleated midi skirt with knee-high leather boots.

Like a good pair of vintage jeans or a classic white tee, finding the right leather jacket takes trial and error. That said, several fashion lovers noted their favorites (and even left reviews) for you to find the ones worth the investment. Ahead, scroll down to see the most-loved leather jackets to incorporate into your fall wardrobe and why they’re so popular below.

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Acne Studios Mock Leather Jacket

Acne Studios' Mock Leather Jacket lands a spot among top-selling motorcycle jackets on sites like FWRD each year, and it's easy to see why. Between the sleek, 100 percent lambskin leather, belted waist, and tough hardware details, the style is a clear staple for anyone's wardrobe.

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Davao Leather Blazer

If you want a polished, elevated alternative to your biker jacket, consider a leather blazer. Dress up your favorite denim pieces with a fresh, structured leather option like The Attico's, which already sold out at certain retailers. Luckily you can still find it at Moda Operandi.

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Madewell Ultimate Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Thanks to its popularity, Madewell's best-selling leather jacket returns season after season. One five-star reviewer says, "This is an amazing leather jacket! Yes, it's an investment, but it's so worth it. Out of the box, it's pretty stiff, but after about 3-4 wears, it started breaking in well."

Most Popular Leather Jackets: VEDA Jayne Classic Leather Jacket

The editor-approved jacket that launched VEDA into the spotlight as a brand to watch is a timeless piece that pulls from classic silhouettes. I bought this jacket years ago and still wear it each season, but I'm not the only one who loves it — another reviewer shares that VEDA's Jayne jacket is "the perfect leather jacket that I'm looking for. It is a little bit oversize which I love. The quality of the leather is so good...Great investment in my wardrobe."

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Re/Done Leather Moto Jacket

Those of you who like the look of lived-in leather should consider Re/Done's Leather Moto Jacket, which creates the illusion of a vintage find with faded details along the edges. "Re/Done did a great job of helping you feel like you got lucky and found this baby in a vintage shop," one review says. "I expect it will wear beautifully."

Most Popular Leather Jackets: LaMarque Dylan Jacket

Looking for a modern option to add to your wardrobe? LaMarque's oversized and cropped Dylan Jacket — the most popular option for leather jackets at Revolve — is bound to add a unique touch to your wardrobes. Style it with a simple sweater dress for the chillier days of the season.

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Topshop Rosa Biker Jacket

Topshop's faux leather jacket is a best-selling style at Nordstrom with over 450 reviews to back it up. Among its fans, one shopper says, "Love this jacket and could not beat the price! The quality is so good and feels just like real leather...I'm replacing an old leather jacket and this is the perfect replacement!"

Most Popular Leather Jackets: BLANKNYC Life Changer Moto Jacket

Another popular faux leather option is the Life Changer Moto Jacket from BLANKNYC. Shoppers left a 4.5 rating based on over 1,100 reviews — one of which says, "Let me help you make up your mind. This jacket is BOSS. Best quality and certainly the best value without the enormous price tag. Get it."

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Nanushka Bomi Vegan Leather Bomber

Each season, the fashion industry keeps its eyes on Nanushka for its latest faux-leather designs, which include everything from tops, bottoms, and dresses to leather jackets. The brand's puffer jacket may be one of its best-sellers, but if you need a new version to wear this season, opt for a retro-inspired bomber.

Most Popular Leather Jackets: IRO Ashville Leather Jacket

IRO's Asheville jacket feels like a modern take on the biker jacket — and according to one shopper, it'll be in your closet for a lifetime. She shares, "Ordered this knowing that it was a huge splurge, but I have been looking for a classic black leather jacket that I can wear forever...I get compliments every time I wear it. Looks great with high waisted jeans or with dresses!!! Worth the investment."

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Coach Moto Jacket

Coach's vintage-inspired jacket is a favorite among luxury styles. One wearer describes the style as "amazing quality worth its price, soft leather but has substantial weight to it."

Most Popular Leather Jackets: Allsaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

Among Revolve's best-selling leather jackets stands Allsaints' Dalby Biker Jacket. One reviewer gave this five-star rating stating, "IDEAL! This is my Everything! The most supreme quality; extra soft, amazing scent, gorgeous black hardware and fits so pretty. This is 100% my favorite item in my wardrobe! Way better than the pics."