Some stars dazzle no matter what they step out in. One can always rely on Kim Kardashian to make Vans look cool, while Rihanna has made fuzzy accessories look beyond elevated. Even when Jessica Biel recently wore a cropped top and slouchy trousers to a red carpet event (OK, the set was from Giambattista Valli), she oozed easy elegance. But perhaps the most recent example of this casual-chic approach is Jennifer Lopez, who wore a pair of baggy sweatpants in Los Angeles on May 31.

The star has actually made a habit of wearing sweats as a fashion statement, having casually paired a sequined style with flip flops and accessorized a Birkin bag with a monochrome set before. While she’s worn a myriad of sweatpants over the years, there’s one particular pair she’s been favoring for the last year or so, from Alamour The Label, which is what she wore on the day in question. Likely given the rising temperatures in California, J.Lo opted to wear the jogger style with a sports bra and a cropped sweatshirt, both from activewear brand Niyama. She accessorized the look with a graphic print Dior Book tote and white-rimmed, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. And for shoes, she wore Nike Air Jordan sneakers in white and gold.

There seems to be a consensus that oversized sweats aren’t easy for everyone to pull off due to their unflattering fit. Though, J.Lo and tons of other celebs like Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Sarah Jessica Parker have made the case for them, which means you, too, can lean into the trend this season when you’re looking to stay very casual. If you have any hesitations, perhaps remember that when fitted to your individual proportions and styled with sleek accessories, joggers tend to lose their frump factor. (A number of celebrities have even been spotted wearing them to dinner.)

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ahead, see Alamour’s tie-dyed version of J.Lo’s pants that is majorly discounted right now, along with several other similar options in the event that you’re more partial to solids and neutrals.

