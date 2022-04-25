Shopping for a house often requires long days about town and on one’s feet, which is why many would reach for a pair of jeans (or leggings) and sneakers for the activity. Though, a certain newly engaged megastar has her own, far more glamorous take. Perhaps unsurprisingly, her name is Jennifer Lopez, and she wore a red maxi dress while house hunting with fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on April 24.

Lopez wore a billowy, red floor-length halter maxi for the occasion. She accessorized with a matching Hermès red cuff bracelet, oversized silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, and Gucci platform espadrille sandals. In terms of glam, she kept things natural and middle-parted her caramel-colored waves. The whole getup was effortlessly chic — and it looked surprisingly comfortable. (After all, wedges are the most practical heel choice.)

Interestingly enough, the maxi dress wasn’t the only red-hot look the Marry Me actor donned this week. Just one day earlier, Lopez wore a bright red sweater dress to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. While a turtleneck sweater dress may seem, by definition, a tad understated for J.Lo, she paired the mini dress with sultry, thigh-high leather boots and an angular, cream-and-gold Chanel purse for added panache.

BACKGRID

The color red has a range of meanings through many different cultures, including life, health, courage, anger, and love. And, as it happens, Lopez has a certain affinity for tonal symbolism: She explained in a newsletter that her green engagement ring from Affleck pays homage the “amazing things” that have happened in her life while wearing the color. So, perhaps the choices of red were intentional, to signify new beginnings for the happy couple.

Regardless of the implicit meanings that her recent outfit choices may have held, the looks certainly made the case of the little red dress. LRDs command attention, but they can also be versatile. Although her exact dresses aren’t available for purchase, there is an assortment of options available from Joanna Ortiz, Reformation, and more. Shop this season’s edit to fashion the look in spring/summer.

