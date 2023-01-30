Jennifer Lopez Went Through 20 Pairs Of These Shoes In ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Are you in need of a rec for your next movie night? Say no more. Tune into Shotgun Wedding, which was released on Jan. 27 via Amazon Prime, as it has quite the star-studded cast. Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and Jennifer Coolidge all appear in the action-packed rom-com. The plot goes like this: Darcy and Tom (aka, Lopez and Duhamel) embark on a chaotic destination wedding — one filled with adventure and fashion. According to Fashionista, for her character’s bridal look, Lopez went through 28 (!) styles of her Galia Lahav dress. And that’s not the only wild aspect of her outfits. Jennifer Lopez’s shoes in Shotgun Wedding, which are from Bella Belle, needed to be replaced 20 times.

A large portion of the film shows the 53-year-old actor in her wedding-day ensemble. But why so many costume changes? Well, without giving away any spoilers, Lopez and her guests are taken and held hostage by pirates. To save herself, she fights her way to freedom, undergoing plenty of dirt, sweat, and blood (ouch) in the process. She even uses the Bella Belle heels in self-defense in one of the scenes. But PSA to the brides-to-be, maybe don’t try this at home. What’s even more interesting is that Lopez, who is a fan of the Texas-based label’s shoes IRL, had suggested wearing the pumps in the movie. Bella Belle’s TikTok account seemed to confirm this, as it shared the exciting partnership on social media.

The aforementioned shoes are the Anita Ivory Lace High Heels, which feature hand-sewn mesh and Alencon lace. For ultimate comfort, they include heavy padding, which was probably a blessing for Lopez while filming the action scenes. And while the brand is known for its wedding-day heels, Bella Belle also carries a bevy of non-bridal options. So if you’re looking to spruce up your going-out shoe lineup, take a gander at the brand’s ultra-chic styles.

If you’re walking down the aisle yourself, consider wearing Bella Belle’s now-famous Anita pumps. Below, shop the pair before it inevitably sells out. And hopefully, no pirates will be hijacking your special day.