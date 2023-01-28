Jennifer Lopez just finished her whirlwind press tour for her new rom-com Shotgun Wedding, which officially came out on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The movie follows engaged couple Darcy and Tom (played by Lopez and Josh Duhamel, respectively), plus their families, as they all gather for an imminent destination wedding. The film showcases many resort-inspired looks, as the cast shot in the Dominican Republic, but for brides-to-be and jewelry lovers you might find inspiration in Lopez’s engagement ring from Shotgun Wedding. For those who want to take a closer look at her glimmering bauble, you’ve arrived to the right place. TZR spoke with James Allen, the jewelry brand behind the ring to get the inside scoop.

“Once we learned about the storyline, it perfectly aligned with our brand and product,” Shannon Delany-Ron, chief marketing officer at James Allen, tells TZR. “We were very excited to work with [the Shotgun Wedding] team on having our ring be a part of a pivotal moment in the story.” The result of this partnership was a gorgeous white gold band that boasts a four carat, emerald-cut center stone accented by a duo of tapered baguette diamonds.

For future brides, you can look to Darcy’s lustrous bauble for ring inspo, especially as designs that feature a cluster of three or more stones are trending for 2023. The style will particularly appeal to those who want a timeless creation, but with an eye-catching twist. “If you’re not afraid to make a statement, this could be your perfect ring!” Delany-Ron adds.

It’s worth noting that Lopez also gave her input on the engagement ring design for the movie. The jeweler presented the actor with an assortment of samples so that she could select one that resonated with her the most. Then once she made her pick, James Allen exclusively produced the custom piece for the film. Currently, the ring is on display at the retailer’s showroom in New York City.

Now here comes the fun part: this engagement ring design is available for purchase IRL. James Allen released replicas of the elegant diamond bauble on its website with prices starting around $2k. For anyone seeking to score Lopez’s timeless ring, scoop it up in the edit ahead or peruse through similar options for one that sparks your fancy.