After attending the 2021 Venice Film Festival with boyfriend Ben Affleck (hi, Bennifer), Jennifer Lopez turned up the shock level yet again with her 2021 Met Gala hair and makeup look. To play on the theme of Americana (In America: A Lexicon of Fashion), the megastar wore a custom Ralph Lauren beaded gown with a plunging neckline and a classic J.Lo thigh-high slit. For many, the look landed on the best dressed list, as there is nothing more quintessential to American fashion than Ralph Lauren, who, along with Lopez, grew up in the Bronx.

And although the Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated nights in the industry, there is something to be said about the beauty — more specifically, Lopez’s Western-inspired, cowgirl-chic ponytail (a huge trend for the evening) created by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin for Wella Professionals.

“Reminiscent of the American Wild Wild West, I wanted her hair to resemble a horse’s tail,” Martin tells TZR about the inspiration behind the long, teased ponytail. “The key products were Wella EIMI Dry Me Shampoo along with the Wella Shape Shift Molding Gum with Shine Finish. [Both] added texture to wild up the pony!”

To achieve the flawless hairstyle, Martin first thoroughly washed the hair with Wella Nutricurls Shampoo and Conditioner. Next up, the artist applied Wella EIMI Lightweight Beauty Balm Lotion throughout the ends along with Wella EIMI Flexible volumizing Spray at roots. He then combed out Lopez’s hair with the GHD Detangling Comb and blow dried with the GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer and GHD Ceramic Vented Round Brush in 4.

To create the long ponytail, Martin added Great Lengths 20” tape-ins (a mixture of BR03 , RT67, BR08 and BR06 for a custom blend of colors) and teased the hair with the GHD Tail Comb at the roots before clipping in for an extra hold. “To give it the wild wild theme I curled the hair with GHD Curve Soft Curl Iron,” says Martin.

After the hair was curled, Martin mixed Wella EIMI Dry Me Shampoo with the Wella Shape Shift Molding Gum with Shine Finish for texture and then secured hair into a tight pony. (When recreating at home, he notes that the curls, “don’t have to be perfect!”) Lastly, Wella EIMI Glam Mist was applied to complete the look. The star’s black wide-brim hat further added to the Wild Wild West theme.

To accomplish the Western-inspired look at home, use the below products.

