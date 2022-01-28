Jennifer Lopez Just Got Dramatic Highlights That Scream Summertime Fine

If there’s one thing that J.Lo is good at, it’s keeping people on their toes. Whether it’s her professional projects, style choices, or romantic entanglements, she never fails to leave fans speechless — which is precisely why they can’t get enough of her. So, when the star appeared on Instagram this week looking more stunning than ever, it wasn’t totally surprising — but that didn’t stop anyone from fawning over her still. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed his latest Jennifer Lopez hair creation, which might just take the prize for her longest look yet — or at least, in recent memory.

In the photo, J.Lo’s hair is parted down the middle, cascading into gorgeous soft waves that reach her waist. It’s safe to assume that Appleton used extensions to create this look, and the additional hair seems to have added a bit more blonde. Up until a few days ago, Lopez was sharing Instagram photos of herself with a darker shade of blonde.

“Today with Jlo❣️,” Appleton wrote in the caption. “Who’s into this hair vibe?” The answer? Absolutely everyone. The post is flooded with fire and heart-eyes emojis, with an influx of comments praising the stunning look. “It’s so warm and pretty,” one follower said. “Ur the best in the business!” said another.

Though she’s become known for her honey-colored balayage and voluminous blowouts, Jennifer Lopez’s hair evolution is nothing short of fascinating, from curly 90s styles to the bold pixie cut she debuted last year on the cover of Allure. Earlier this month, she hopped onto the curtain bangs trend with her own wispy spin on the look and just last week fans thought she dived head first into the brunette pool when she posted a picture with her hair pulled back in a seemingly darker shade.

However, her new long hair vibe might be around for the long haul considering that more and more celebrities have been showcasing similarly long locks and because while everyone seems to want a chop every now and then, JLo is pretty loyal to long hair. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what colors and highlights she’ll play around with this year.