If you haven’t already noticed, Jennifer Lopez has had one helluva hair evolution. Case in point: Throughout her many years in the spotlight, the pop star has tried countless hairstyles and hair colors, including but not limited to curls, bangs, blonde waves, and so much more. I mean, just look to the 51-year-old singer’s Instagram grid — or to her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s, for that matter — and you’ll see what a true hair chameleon she really is. Then again, that’s typically just the name of the game when you’re a performer; singers are constantly changing up their looks to fit their different songs and personas, and J.Lo is no exception.

From red carpets and photoshoots to music videos, brand campaigns, and concerts, it’s safe to say Lopez has just about tried it all — wigs, extensions, different hair colors, you name it. As you’ll see, over the years she’s changed up her everyday style quite a bit, opting for long dirty-blonde loose waves, which she often wears in a tight topknot or ponytail.

Now without further ado: Keep scrolling to find some of the star’s best looks from the ‘90s, all the way up until now.

The Early ‘90s

Way back in the early ‘90s, JLo had dark short hair and kept her curls straight.

The Mid ‘90s

The pop star began rocking her natural curls in the mid ‘90s, with her dark-brown hair color still left untouched.

The Late ‘90s

Lopez’s crimped hair from this late ‘90s red carpet moment still feels so fresh, likely because the style is back and better than ever.

The Early ‘2000s

At a 2002 premiere for “Enough,” Lopez wore her hair in a wavy lob, complete with a flower applique behind her ear for a little extra pizazz.

The Mid ‘2000s

In 2006, Lopez went significantly lighter with her hair color and began wearing it straight or blown-out more often. Here, at Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People event, she wore her golden strands in a loose, low chignon.

The Late ‘2000s

In the latter half of the 2000s, Lopez favored wearing her light brown hair long and flowy in loose styles like this half-up look. She also sported some subtly lighter highlights in front to brighten up her face.

The Early ‘2010s

The singer-actress wowed at the 2011 Golden Globes with this chic Old Hollywood-inspired style, which featured a bedazzled clip for added glamour.

The Mid ‘2010s

JLo stepped out with a gorgeous bob at the Tony Awards in 2015. The deep side part and curled ends added a flair of Old Hollywood glamour to this style, too — however, the chin-grazing length gave it a slightly more sophisticated feel.

The Late ‘2010s

For the last few years, Lopez has favored her hair lighter and longer, though on the red carpet she often remains true to her go-to Old Hollywood glam.

2021

At the Concert to Reunite the World this past May, Appleton gave Lopez a head-turning, super-long style using extensions galore.