By now, Jennifer Lopez's beauty routine is as recognizable as the star. Sun-kissed skin and makeup, a glossy nude lip, and mile-long, perfectly coiffed hair are all the J.Lo standards — for the most part. On Feb. 9, Allure revealed Lopez as its March 2021 cover star, with J.Lo wearing a dramatically short pixie cut for the magazine's 30th anniversary issue.

Somehow, it's the one hairstyle that Lopez hasn't propelled to cult fame before, though she has sported shorter cuts in the past for film roles. (The shaggy pixie cut from the 2002 movie Enough comes to mind.) For the photoshoot, Lopez sports a tapered, rooted blonde cut and pushed-forward bangs that partially cover her face while still looking incredibly glam. Her tousled strands (or the very realistic wig) are styled with a glossy, wet-hair effect, courtesy of Color Wow Creative Director and Lopez's longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

And yes, this means you can shop the products used, too. Appleton used the $24 Color Wow Dream Coat For Curly Hair on Lopez's hair while it was wet, creating a bouncy look and defining the individual pieces. He followed that up with the brand's $20 Pop & Lock Frizz-Control and Glossing Serum — giving it that intensely shiny, fresh-from-the-pool gloss.

So, now onto the question everyone's been waiting for — is it actually Lopez's hair? Did she really go short? Maybe, and maybe not. Appleton posted a picture of the magazine cover on his own Instagram, captioning the short-haired pic with, "So we changed it up✂️for @allure cover shoot!" While the scissors emoji might indicate some snipping took place here, your guess is as good as anyone else's, and no one could be surprised if Lopez reappears on social media in a day with hair down to her waist. She's a chameleon like that.

