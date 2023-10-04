As the grand finale of a whirlwind month of runway shows and presentations that span four cities, Paris Fashion Week always delivers a bounty of fashion and beauty moments that inevitably become future trends. And naturally, the Spring/Summer 2024 season is no exception, with a number of designers delivering fresh spins on both classic and current looks.

Given the sunny, balmy nature of spring and summer, it’s unsurprising that fresh skin and no-makeup makeup was a reoccurring theme on the runways. However, many shows featured unique pops of color or textural accents. Case in point: the matte red lips at Akris and leather lashes at Victoria Beckham. For hair, warm weather-friendly styles were also popular. The slicked-back looks at Valentino and Saint Laurent are prime examples. On the flip side, hair accessories were also a common choice for elevating an existing haircut. Save Chanel’s floral headbands and Givenchy’s coiled ones for inspiration.

Ahead, TZR’s guide to the most noteworthy hair and makeup moments from PFW’s S/S ‘24 season. While you have to wait until next season to wear the clothes seen on the runways, you can start experimenting with these looks right now.

Chanel

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel’s soft, subtle glam ran through the models’ loose, brushed-out waves to the diffused liner that defined their eyes. The finishing touch? Black headbands accented with jumbo camellia flowers, the French fashion house’s classic motif.

Saint Laurent

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The hair and makeup at Saint Lauren oozes classic glamour, and demonstrates that you don’t need to choose between a bold eye or lip — just wear both. To keep the focus on the smoky eye and crimson lip, the hair was slicked back with a touch of volume at the crown of the head.

Akris

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Paired with a sleek, deep side-parted updo and fresh skin, a matte red lip takes center stage. But the beauty look at Akris is also practical for balmy spring days — your hair won’t get sweaty on the nape of your neck and you won’t be wearing heavy base makeup that will cake up.

Givenchy

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Y2K-era zig zag headbands are polarizing because they’re painful to wear. However, Givenchy’s coiled headbands offer a similar look — minus the headache. Paired with subtle tightline eyeliner, the overall beauty vibe was early aughts with an elevated modern twist.

Schiaparelli

Estrop/Getty Images

Whether or not Priscilla Presley was on the mood board backstage at Schiaparelli, Kendall Jenner’s bouffant by lead hair stylist Guido Palau is reminiscent of the beauty icon. Dame Pat McGrath kept the makeup low-key with a slight cat flick and nude lip care of products from her namesake line.

Dries Van Noten

WWD/Getty Images

In lieu of traditional makeup, Dries Van Noten models wore dramatic wings created with various shades of feathers. Some even had them added to their hair for extra drama.

AZ Factory

Peter White/Getty Images

Colorful mascara is finally having its main character moment. At AZ Factory, the skin was left bare so that the technicolor lashes could take center stage. The beauty of this look is that unlike bold eyeliner, you can nail the trend in just a few easy swipes. As for hair, the models’ natural textures were embraced and enhanced.

Miu Miu

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At Miu Miu, lead hairstylist Guido Palau took the half-wet, mid-air dry hair you leave the house with on errand days and turned it into a high-fashion runway look. Dame Pat McGrath kept the makeup minimal, zeroing in on fresh, slightly-dewy skin.

Noir Kei Ninomiya

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The glamorous cyborg-esque makeup at Noir Kei Ninomiya isn’t a look you’d necessarily turn to for day-to-day makeup inspiration, but its a work of art that deserves to be admired. That said, you can pull elements from it, such as metallic eyeshadow or adding silver flecks to your eyelids instead of rhinestones for a touch of shimmer.

Victoria Beckham

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As an edgy alternative to falsies, lead makeup artist Fara Homidi added pieces of leather to models’ lashes at Victoria Beckham. To set the foundation for the accent, she coated the lashes with the designer’s new Vast Lash Mascara, a volumizing formula that promises to stay flake- and smudge-free.

Valentino

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ethereal and glowy are how to best describe the makeup Dame Pat McGrath created for Valentino’s latest collection. In other words: it’s the perfect spring look. While the garments were composed of glowing fabric, the hair was slicked-back in contrast.

Dior

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Vampy makeup is typically associated with fall, but Dior is making a case for a moody look come spring. The brand’s creative and image director, Peter Philips, used black eyeliner to add a deep stain to the middle of the models lips, while hairstylist Guido Palau tied the models’ hair up into French twists with spiky pieces sticking out.