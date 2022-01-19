Jennifer Lopez's Insta Followers Are Obsessing Over Her Risky Outfit

Celebrities often serve up the most incredible outfits while on press tours. Take Kristen Stewart, who debuted several Chanel couture looks during her promotional events for her film Spencer, or Lady Gaga, who dazzled her fans with imitable fashion day after day as she attended celebratory events for House of Gucci. Now, Jenifer Lopez is owning that press tour style spotlight while promoting her new film Marry Me. At a recent event, Lopez wore a black bralette underneath a leather jacket. The daring outfit tapped into the lingerie-inspired fashion trend — and the actor made it feel elevated and chic.

Lopez’s latest ensemble was cleverly sourced and put together by her trusted stylist duo: Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The aforementioned bra top with criss-cross straps came from the AMI Paris Spring/Summer 2022 collection, as did her white drawstring pants. Lopez completed the look with a swanky leather jacket from Et Ochs’ Pre-Fall 2022 lineup, which, at one point, she took off.

In her Instagram caption, the star playfully asked her followers to weigh in on the styling by writing: “Jacket or no jacket!?” As for the accessory touches in her ensemble, she went with an array of Bvlgari bangles, including multiple necklaces, rings, and bracelets from the brand’s Serpenti, B.zero1, and Divas’ Dream collections.

On the AMI Paris runway, Lopez’s bra top and wide-leg pants were styled with a utilitarian trench coat, a statement necklace, and a pair of flat sandals. In seemed Lopez, however, preferred the leather jacket for an edgier look. For those unfamiliar with the label, AMI Paris was founded in 2011 by Alexandre Mattiussi. He got his start in menswear design and then added womenswear into the mix during Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2018 season. “I created AMI with this idea of designing clothes for my friends, who are both male and female, so I’ve really always pictured my pieces on both [genders],” he told Business of Fashion.

Courtesy of AMI Paris

J.Lo’s exact pieces are not available to shop just yet. However, there are similar leather bralettes on the market you can purchase below. Take after the star and style the risky piece underneath your favorite leather moto jacket or perhaps a blazer.

