Jennifer Garner Just Proved Your Dream Reading Nook Doesn’t Require Much Space At All

“Book nooks” and reading spaces have become a status symbol of sorts, especially since the start of the pandemic. Thanks to their intimacy and the fact that they can provide a small-but-needed respite from children, roommates, and the goings on of the house, these areas are experiencing a boom in interest of epic proportions. Yet while they are called “nooks,” it does sometimes seem like these carved-out hideaways require more square footage than most people have. Here to prove that belief wrong, however, is Jennifer Garner’s new reading nook — a spot in her home that shows that a tiny corner and lots of cozy vibes are really all you need.

Garner took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the space, which looked straight out of a country cottage scene. In the video, you can see a built-in shelf (laden with books, obviously), a plush window seat, and a stunning stream of light coming through a set of stained glass windows. And though the latter detail was clearly the point of the post — “Isn’t this the prettiest stained glass?” wrote the actor in the caption — the entire setup is worth a double take.

Apparently designed by Brooke and Steve Giannetti (who Garner tagged in the post), the corner is small but mighty — and a testament to the reality that you only need a few feet to create a truly dreamy reading nook of your own. As the image shows, the 49-year-old’s space merely includes a large bench built into an alcove. In fact, it’s basically just big enough to fit her, a dog (necessary), and a few pillows.

Yes, Garner’s reading nook may still be on the luxury end; after all, not everyone can afford to have a seat custom-made to fit their home. Still, it can be easily recreated, and in the smallest of spaces — you just need a few similar elements to make your own. Obviously, *some* space is necessary. That said, all that’s required is an area that’s big enough to fit your body (ideally located near a light source). Then, add some sort of seat: A bench, a small chair, or even a simple floor cushion will do. Last but not least, incorporate some books via a shelf, a basket, or just a stack. You only need a few to provide those essential reading nook vibes.

Here, some basics to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.