Jennifer Aniston’s award show beauty choices always make a splash. She usually strikes her signature blend of girl-next-door glamour with sultry, California-fied touches, and the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards was certainly no exception. There was one rather significant tweak, though, setting this look apart and it might feel just a bit familiar to some of her biggest fans. Aniston’s layered haircut, revealed on the Globes red carpet, is more than just a few inches of honey-blonde hair. Frankly, between those instantly-recognizable layers and the shorter length, Aniston’s rocking a 2024 take on “The Rachel” — and it looks better than ever before.

Though Aniston’s iconic Friends haircut officially debuted in 1995, it became an instant hit that swept salons the world over all through the ‘90s and even into the early ‘00s. The style evolved along with the television series, growing long with assorted seasons, but its most central elements endured: loads of layers in assorted lengths, a side-part and face-frame, and just enough tousled texture. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Aniston unveiled a modern version that still harnesses those same legendary elements.

There’s the just-beyond-the-shoulders length, with the choppy ends spilling out in different directions, just the like the OG. That trademark off-center part is present, too, as are the staggered, face-framing layers that made the look so legendary in the first place.

Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, celebrity pro Chris McMillian, created the cut and style for the Jan. 7 red carpet (perhaps using LolaVie), while makeup artist Angela Levin delivered the bronzed, glowing cosmetics with the help of Chanel Beauty products.

It looks like only a few inches were lopped off of Aniston’s gold-toned waves, but what a difference that little bit made. At a Dec. 7 promotional appearance for her hit series The Morning Show, her highlights flowed all the way down to armpit length. But by Globes night, it was trimmed up just to hit just below her collarbone.

Consider it the ideal mid-length cut and your sign to dig out all those ‘90s relics in your closet — this is surely a harbinger of trends to come.