The start of a new year always brings on a renewed commitment to oneself — be it through a structured fitness regimen, a new meal-prep plan, or adding a few extra minutes to your skincare routine. It could also mean applying that TLC to your WFH wardrobe — which, let's be honest, may have slipped back into pajamas since offices first closed earlier last year. Just in case you're not ready for, say, jeans, TZR's rounding out the five fresh loungewear brands to kick off 2021 with, all of which have drummed up popularity amongst the celebrity set.

That said, everyone has a different version of comfort. If your ideal loungewear uniform looks like a fleecy tank and matching wide-leg pants, you'll want to take notes from Gabrielle Union's cozy label of choice. For fans of the oversized sweats combo, keep your eyes on Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski's go-to favorites, which will undoubtably indulge neutral-lovers' senses. Hailing from a warmer climate? Kendall Jenner's co-ord comes from a must-have brand, which sews all its colorful pieces in sunny California.

To browse the five key brands to know about, read on.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Loungewear Brands For 2021: SKIMS

If you love a cloud-soft feel (namely, one that you can match with your little ones in), SKIMS' "cozy" line needs to be on the top of your shopping list. The three-piece robe set offers a joyful change of pace from the proverbial crewneck sweatshirt and pant combo. Union's exact robe and pants are sold out, but they're available on Net-A-Porter in a "bone" hue.

Loungewear Brands For 2021: Sporty & Rich

Ever the sartorial superstar, Hosk layered a blazer over favorite sweats brand Sporty & Rich. If you're drawn to the classics, the label's claim to fame is its old school-inspired sweatshirts and sweatpants.

Loungewear Brands For 2021: Cherry LA

This one's for the West Coast native. Cherry's sweat sets, varsity jackets, and accessories are all made with love in South Central, California. Their punchy colorways have been a total sellout, including Jenner's true blue set above. The bubblegum pink colorway is still in stock, but sizes are running out fast.

Loungewear Brands For 2021: Inamorata

It's only natural that Ratajkowski would take a shine to her very own label's loungewear launch. Still, it's inspiring style fans no less. The cool Junot crew's abstract logo juxtaposes the minimalist trend for something more eye-catching.

Loungewear Brands For 2021: Les Tien

JLo's signature outfit formula is as follows: a sweat set, a bold outerwear piece, and Timberland boots. She chose to ring in the new year with Les Tien's cotton color, which comes in a soothing oat milk latte-worthy hue.