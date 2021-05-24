Jennifer Aniston’s Comfy House Slippers Go With Any Summer Dress

When it comes to picking out an outfit to run errands in, one of the key qualities to look out for is comfort. The pieces should be practical, like a good pair of sneakers to be able to walk for miles in or a matching workout set that takes only a few seconds to throw on, and without much thought. For an errand-appropriate summer outfit that’s both functional and stylish, look to Jennifer Aniston for inspiration. Aniston recently stepped out in fuzzy slides and a black slip dress while leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills. The actor looked very casual, so casual in fact you might not have recognized her at first. She left through a backdoor and kept a low profile as she made her way into a car.

For the outing, the actor chose a classic black spaghetti strap dress. The dark hue is one of Aniston’s go-to shades for both red carpet events and her street style outfits. Instead of a pair of booties or sneakers, the actor went for open-toe slippers with a gray fuzzy trim. The shoe was an elevated version of the house slipper thanks to this furry detail, and it matched the laid-back vibe of Aniston’s dress. The actor kept with the moody tones in her ensemble by accessorizing with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black crossbody bag. When it comes to the latter item, Aniston loves this style of handbag.

BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time Aniston was photographed by the paparazzi at this salon location. Back in March, the actor left the very same doors and also wore a camera-friendly outfit. She chose a fuzzy wool sweater, jeans, and white sneakers. This time around, however, Aniston seemed to gravitates towards an easy dress and a more breathable pair of shoes. The ensemble, of course, was also effortlessly stylish for the cameras. If you’re in need of an outfit to run errands in that is both comfy and cute, just recreate Aniston’s exact warm-weather look. Start with a pair of fuzzy slides — TZR found some similar ones to the actor’s, below — then throw on your favorite slip dress.

