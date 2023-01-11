After a year-long hiatus, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards are officially back on everyone’s TV screens. The award show aired on Tuesday, Jan. 10 via NBC and Peacock — and celebrity fashion buffs made sure to keep their eyes on all the imitable red carpet ensembles. This year’s event offered plenty of sartorial pizzazz, especially in the accessories arena. The best red carpet jewelry at the 2023 Golden Globes will leave you in awe. And to be honest, how could one expect anything less in this department when you have style savvy celebs like Laverne Cox and Britt Lower walking the red carpet?

With all the cameras on them, the stars went all out by adding a serious dose of sparkle into their looks. Lower complemented her fiery hair color with a pair of earrings and a ring that were encrusted with red gemstones. Meanwhile, Cox went all out and picked out not one, not two, but seven platinum jewels to go with her vintage John Galliano gown. Lastly, you’ll want to take note of Chloe Flower’s statement earrings, which were impossible to miss and added some major bling to her cream-colored ensemble.

In short, even though all the gowns certainly captivated the audience, the glimmering accessories clearly made a poignant statement as well. All in all, it’s safe to say that the stunning baubles worn by A-listers for the ceremony added to the memorable quality of their outfits. Keep scrolling for close-up photos of said jewels, ahead. They may just dazzle and blind you through your computer screen.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Rodriguez styled a stunning wrap-around necklace with her Balmain gown.

Michelle Yeoh

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Yeoh lit up the carpet in a diamond necklace that complemented her Armani Privé gown.

Lily James

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

James, who is a global ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council, wore natural diamond jewelry from Harry Winston.

Britt Lower

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lower wore a medley of white gold jewels by REZA — including a pair of earrings and a ring, which she wore on top of her black leather gloves.

Laverne Cox

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Cox went all out with her jewels and wore a total of seven pieces — a pair of earrings, two bracelets, three rings, and a brooch — which all came from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Jenny Slate

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Slate’s elaborate earrings were nothing short of a work of art and complemented her green Rodarte gown beautifully.

Chloe Flower

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Flower teamed her cream-colored beaded gown with a pair of massive statement earrings.

Elizabeth Debicki

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Debicki wore a Rose Dior Bagatelle necklace in white gold and diamonds of Dior Joaillerie.

Salma Hayek

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The actor and ceremony presenter decked herself with creations from Maison Boucheron, which included a set of diamond pendant earrings and a variety of sparkly rings.

Selena Gomez

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gomez shined in jewelry from De Beers at the Globes. She wore several stunning pieces, which included the Aden Diamond Earrings set in platinum.