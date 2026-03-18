With lying, secrets, betrayal, and loads of juicy drama in every episode, you can pretty much guarantee Imperfect Women, Apple TV+’s newest miniseries, is going to hook you in. Premiering March 18, the show stars Kerry Washington (who portrays Eleanor), Elisabeth Moss (Nancy), and Kate Mara (Mary) as three lifelong friends whose tight-knit bond unravels after one is murdered. Set against the backdrop of wealthy Los Angeles neighborhoods, the fashion in the show plays a pivotal role in bringing the story to life, says costume designer Tiffany Hasbourne.

“We had so many designers loan us pieces to help tell the story,” Hasbourne tells TZR. The differences between the characters were key: “Eleanor is naturally fashionable, while Mary is trying to fit in,” she says. Developing these style journey’s, however, was no easy feat. Hasbourne was tasked with building out a full costume deck for the three leads — after reading the script for only the first episode. “I basically had to talk myself through how to make them all look like individuals, while still making sense when the three of them were together,” she says, noting that the vision board took two weeks to complete.

The series also marked Hasbourne’s first time working on a set led by so many creatively collaborative, trailblazing females. “Kate has an opinion; Kerry has an opinion; Lizzie has her opinion,” Hasbourne, who was behind the costumes on shows like Atlanta and Ballers, says. “It’s the first time I've been on a set where I've honestly seen women in power have conversations.”

Courtesy Of Apple TV+

That dialogue extended to specific styling choices. For instance, because Eleanor’s family hails from Boston, Hasbourne pulled pieces from brands like Ralph Lauren to reflect her preppy roots. Though Kay Oyegun, the show’s executive producer and writer, questioned the direction, Hasbourne walked her through the logic. “It's also the first time I feel like I had a safe place to create and to be heard,” Hasbourne adds.

The costume designer also utilized technology to streamline fittings amid the actors’ busy schedules. “I had a mannequin built of each of their bodies,” she explains. “So as the wardrobe came in, that’s how we ended up doing the fittings until they were available,” Hasbourne notes. The process, she adds, made her life much easier to determine what would actually work for each character.

Without further ado, take a closer look at each female character’s fashion in Imperfect Women.

Eleanor

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From the first episode, viewers don’t yet know Eleanor’s full story, Hasbourne explains. “You just see her as this philanthropist who travels the world and picks up fashionable pieces along the way — that was my pitch,” she says, reflecting on the interview process. “Eleanor isn’t someone who changes outfits 10 times a day; she’s quite grounded, even though the audience doesn’t initially realize she comes from money.”

Hasbourne was intentional about every piece she put on Eleanor — and each character, for that matter. Take the moment when Eleanor knows the police will be questioning her about a murder (no spoilers here). She doesn’t show up in the middle of the night in pajamas but rather tailored separates. “This is a woman who comes from money, and she knows how to present herself,” Hasbourne says. Throughout the series, Eleanor is seen in luxury labels like Chanel, Phoebe Philo, and Valentino. But the wardrobe isn’t limited to big fashion houses. One standout look — a burgundy gown paired with crystal-adorned gloves for a ballet outing at the end of episode one — was designed by Hasbourne herself.

Mary

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“Mary is the grounded mom — you go to her house, and there are always kids around,” says Hasbourne. “She gave up her career to support her husband’s, but she’s still very much rooted in who she is,” she adds. For Hasbourne, the challenge was showing Mary’s sense of independence through her wardrobe. Unlike her two wealthy friends, Mary is middle class — a distinction reflected in her clothing. Hasbourne dressed her in playful, slightly offbeat silhouettes and contemporary brands like Clare V., a label the actor herself loves. “At no point did it feel like Mary didn’t belong,” Hasbourne notes. “Just because she’s not wearing the same designers as the others doesn’t mean she isn’t put together.”

Nancy

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As a former ballet dancer, Nancy’s style subtly nods to her past through sweet necklines and ballerina-inspired footwear. “She sits on the board at the ballet, but I still wanted her to feel polished and professional,” Hasbourne explains. In college flashbacks, the costume designer leaned into pastels to highlight her softer side. As an adult, however, Nancy is far more confident in her fashion choices — like wearing a Schiaparelli dress to dinner. Beyond the luxury label, her wardrobe features labels like Tom Ford, McQueen, and Dior. “Nancy carries an exclusive Dior bag she picked up in Abu Dhabi,” Hasbourne adds.