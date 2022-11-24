Menu
The Most Luxurious Pajamas For Lounging Around The House
See ya, old sweatpants.
Alison Syrett
@oliviavonhalle
Elevated sleepwear is one of those things you don’t necessarily need, but is sure nice to have — especially during the holidays when you’re lazing around at home all day. Ahead, 10 of the best luxe pajamas sets to take your time off to the next level.
@desmondanddempsey
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
@lunya
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.