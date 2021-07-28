No Room For A Home Office? Try Hilary Duff’s Space-Saving Solution

When Hilary Duff posts a photo of her impeccably designed house, it’s hard not to do a double take. Every corner is filled with a cool piece of art or massive plant, always with a Cali-cool vibe and her own unique spin. And on July 26, the Younger star proved that to be true yet again — this time, with a snapshot of a home office featuring Duff’s brand-new floating desk.

Designed by interior design firm Maison Ko, the spot in the photo (which was taken by photographer Michael Clifford) featured a bright, airy vibe and minimal pieces. At its center, though, was a design guaranteed to make every minimalist’s heart flutter: a sleek yellow wall desk with floating shelves attached. It’s hard to imagine any celebrity needing a space-saving product for their home, but according to Duff, that truly was the impetus behind this area’s creation.

“When @matthewkoma and I got prego with Mae we took over the only spare room in the house which I used as an office and a place for dog crates lol,” she wrote in the caption. “So I decided to utilize this sweet nook in our bedroom for a small thinking space/office for myself. I loved the idea of a floating desk so everything still felt very light and sleek.”

Light and sleek, indeed. Though desks can often look bulky and messy, this version keeps Duff’s room looking positively serene, all the while requiring zero square footage in her house. It’s a genius solution — and one that’s caught on rapidly in recent months.

In fact, the 33-year-old has plenty of company being floating-desk-obsessed these days. In its 2021 trend report, Etsy noted that there was a 399 percent increase in searches for wall or foldable desks in the last three months before the report was published, compared to the same time the previous year. Clearly, Duff isn’t the only one to recognize their benefits.

Once you try a floating desk for yourself, there’s no doubt you’ll be on board, too. Intrigued? Keep scrolling — a selection of TZR’s favorite versions, ahead.

