Of all the home office trends in 2020 — and there were many — it seems that a few small space solutions may have reigned supreme. That's according to Etsy, which just released its year in review and trend predictions for 2021, and reported that there's been a 399 percent increase in searches for wall or foldable desks in the last three months, compared to the same time the previous year.

"We all made our living spaces work for us last year, and many of our rooms served multiple purposes — we added workspaces to our living rooms, classrooms into our kitchens, and gyms to our bedrooms," said Etsy's Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson in the report. "This year, shoppers will be finding ways to reimagine their homes and incorporate pieces that help restore balance to our multi-functional spaces."

Clearly, that will include fitting small offices into rooms without taking up *too* much space, via a desk that doesn't require any floor area or can be stored away and hidden from view completely. That said, such a solution can require some serious creativity, especially if you're working with a tiny apartment or room, which is why TZR has rounded up a few genius ideas (and some shoppable desks to recreate them), ahead.

Build A Shelving Unit Around Your Floating Desk

Just because you don't have any space on your floors doesn't mean you can't make ample use of your walls. Copy IKEA's affordable system here with a wall-mounted desk and some corresponding shelves around it to create maximum storage without using up any square footage.

Have Your Bedroom Do Double Duty With A Lofted Bunk & Floating Desk Combo

So your bedroom's the only place for a desk? No problem. A lofted bunk will provide an area underneath to place a desk, and choosing a floating option will leave even more room for storage (and plenty of plants, of course).

Opt For Additional Desk Storage, But Make It Minimalist

Like the IKEA system, this wall desk comes with built-in storage above, but without the added bulkiness around it, making it ideal for minimalists and those who have little wall and floor space to spare. It's also sleek, so it won't be an attention-grabber if the last thing you want people to notice in your home is your makeshift office.

Create A Wall Desk From An Existing Shelving Unit

Ola Zwolenik of the Instagram account @thistimeincolour found a genius way to create a wall desk by turning her shelves into an office. Don't have the same system? Try something like this wall-mounted table from Etsy, which will give a similar effect thanks to its drawer and tiny built-in shelves.

Make Your Wall Desk Work With Your Home's Design

If you don't want your floating desk to look like you just stuck it in a random spot, copy this setup from @prettyinthepines and choose a strategic spot to make it look more intentional, such as inside the wall molding.