In compiling the best beauty looks from her over 20-year career, I had a bit of a revelation: Hilary Duff might be the single best representation of millennial style.

It’s a bold declaration, I know. But if you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Landing her breakout role in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire before she was even old enough to get her learner’s permit, Duff grew up in the spotlight. And much like how we watched her graduate from child actor to ingenue — scoring roles in teen classics like A Cinderella Story and releasing a series of successful albums — we can track the progression of ‘00s and ‘10s trends through her beauty and style, too.

In her late teens and early twenties, the “With Love” singer fully embraced the era’s boho vibes with layered fashions and tousled waves, as well as the heavily hairspray-ed ‘60s revival that saw everyone pumping up their ponytails and lining their lids. As the 2010s ushered in messy buns and braids, pastel goth aesthetics, and mod curtain bangs, Duff dabbled in all of the above. When the 2020s rolled around, she adopted “clean girl” slick-backs and of-the-moment bobs.

Like any true digital native, she moves along with the times (and the trends). As this decade progresses — and with her comeback in full force — who knows what she’ll try next. But whatever it is, it’ll almost certainly be worthy of adding to the proverbial time capsule.

Millennial Bangs, 2005

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards, Duff donned sideswept curtain bangs with the legendary millennial deep part. Nude liner tightlined along the lower lids helped the lash-y eye look really pop.

Dark Lady, 2006

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2006, the Material Girls star took a brief foray into dark hair with a rich shade of espresso brown. She seldom strays from her signature honey-blonde hue, but as this look demonstrates: When she does, it’s a moment.

Baby Beehive, 2007

Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2007, the 1960s beauty revival was in full swing. For a now iconic performance on the Today Show, Duff got in on the trend with a baby beehive and winged eyeliner.

The Eyes Have It, 2010

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a bold eye, Duff wore smoky silver lids to an event in Los Angeles. But what really marks this beauty look as a peak late aughts/early 2010s are the nude “concealer” lips and pompadour-esque hairstyle.

Loose Braid, 2011

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another “you just had to be there” hair moment, this loose, fishtail-y braid would have been the envy of every Coachella attendee during the Obama era.

Curtain Bangs, 2011

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Duff swapped the side-parted bangs for a classic curtain style at a 2011 movie premiere.

Top Knot, 2014

Mark Davis/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The 2010s were a great decade for buns — chignons, top-knots, mess buns, you name ‘em. For the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Duff paired a coral lip with a top-knot-chignon-messy bun hybrid.

Pretty Pastels, 2015

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Another 2010s hair trend? Pastel, mermaid-y hair colors. In 2015, the Younger actress rocked a super of-the-moment seafoam shade, with an equally era-appropriate frosty pink lip.

Half-Up, Half-Down, 2018

Manny Carabel/WireImage/Getty Images

Ombré blonde hair? Check. Top knot bun? Check. Statement earrings? Check, check, check. This 2018 look was the height of late 2010s chic.

Platinum Blonde Life, 2019

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

In early 20219, Duff switched up her hair color once more, this time opting for a chilly platinum blonde.

Spiky Slick-Back, 2022

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With a spiky, slicked-back bun and glossy greige lips, the How I Met Your Father star added a little edge to the “clean girl” aesthetic.

Hydro Bob, 2023

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was the year of the bob, and seemingly no one was immune. For the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Duff donned a wet-looking hydro bob.

Red Lips and Loose Waves, 2025

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a rich red lip and her signature warm blonde hair, Duff looked every bit the movie star at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.