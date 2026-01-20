Forget 2016; let’s take it back to 2006. The year of High School Musical and skirts over leggings was a great time to be a Hilary Duff fan. Years after bursting onto the scene like a tweenage ray of sunshine in Lizzie McGuire, Duff had fully embarked on a proper teen idol career, establishing herself as the ultimate girl next door. Now, 20 years later, she’s ready to remind us of exactly who she is with a new album, Luck… or Something, as well as a tour. And for the lead single, she’s subtly nodding to 2003 with some wet-looking glam.

In the music video for “Roommates,” released Jan. 15, Duff laments a “wilder, freer time” in natural makeup, with a long, cocoa brown manicure and her signature blonde hair. At one point, the singer writhes in the indoor rain with artfully wet strands (presumably pumped up with a few extensions), and fans couldn’t help but read it as a reference to Duff’s earlier career. “Let the rain fall down,” anyone?

Along with the music video drop, the A Cinderella Story star kicked off the Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour in London over the weekend, with rose gold eye makeup, rosy cheeks and lips, and soft blonde waves. In a video posted after the show, Duff even shared a glimpse of her glam team while participating in the viral “She’s backkkk” trend.

And back she is. With Small Rooms, Big Nerves set to hit stateside Jan. 27 at New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount — including several dates lined up in Las Vegas — it’s safe to say the Duffaissance has only just begun.