Hilary Duff’s New Music Video Includes A Subtle Nod to Her Past

by Eden Stuart
Forget 2016; let’s take it back to 2006. The year of High School Musical and skirts over leggings was a great time to be a Hilary Duff fan. Years after bursting onto the scene like a tweenage ray of sunshine in Lizzie McGuire, Duff had fully embarked on a proper teen idol career, establishing herself as the ultimate girl next door. Now, 20 years later, she’s ready to remind us of exactly who she is with a new album, Luck… or Something, as well as a tour. And for the lead single, she’s subtly nodding to 2003 with some wet-looking glam.

In the music video for “Roommates,” released Jan. 15, Duff laments a “wilder, freer time” in natural makeup, with a long, cocoa brown manicure and her signature blonde hair. At one point, the singer writhes in the indoor rain with artfully wet strands (presumably pumped up with a few extensions), and fans couldn’t help but read it as a reference to Duff’s earlier career. “Let the rain fall down,” anyone?

Along with the music video drop, the A Cinderella Story star kicked off the Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour in London over the weekend, with rose gold eye makeup, rosy cheeks and lips, and soft blonde waves. In a video posted after the show, Duff even shared a glimpse of her glam team while participating in the viral “She’s backkkk” trend.

@hilaryduff
@hilaryduff
And back she is. With Small Rooms, Big Nerves set to hit stateside Jan. 27 at New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount — including several dates lined up in Las Vegas — it’s safe to say the Duffaissance has only just begun.