With over six decades in the business under her belt, Helen Mirren has learned a thing or two about making a memorable moment on the red carpet. Admired for her fearless fashion and beauty choices as much as her acting skills, the L'Oréal Paris ambassador is no stranger to risk-taking. Now in her late 70s, Mirren is proof that great style is truly timeless and bold looks aren’t just for the younger generations. In the past few years alone, she’s debuted both blue and pink dyed hair and gone for edgy glam eye makeup. Although she’s totally game to experiment with her beauty looks, there are a few go-tos she always circles back to — like her trusted headbands. The Oscar winner loves a good hair accessory to add a finishing touch to any ensemble, and her silver headband from the 2024 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration created the chicest style that’s just in time for your holiday hair inspiration.

In case you needed an example of how many fabulous hairstyle options there are for women over 50, just take a look back at Mirren’s repertoire. From sleek buns to big fluffy curls and side braids, she’s tried it all and looked glamorous every single time. These days, the actor has been wearing her hair styled into a silvery-white bob, which can actually be worn so many ways. But for an instant dose of style, topping it off with headband always seems to do the trick. And her padded silver headband by Jennifer Behr was an especially festive choice for the L'Oréal event on Thursday, November 21.

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Paired with an amethyst, sequin-covered Jenny Packham gown, the simple hair accessory kept the sparkle theme going from head to toe. But even if what you’re wearing this holiday isn’t as shimmering as Mirren’s latest ensemble, a similar metallic headband still might be an easy (and totally elegant) option for all your soirees this season. Yes, it might be a lazy girl-approved and fairly foolproof hairstyle, but the result is deceptively polished and totally timeless.