Helen Mirren's L'Oréal Runway Makeup Is An Unexpected Lesson In Edgy Glam

This year marks the fourth time L'Oréal Paris has hosted its "Le Défilé" public fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Held at the Parvis des Droits de l'Homme on Sunday, October 3, the legacy beauty brand brought its global spokespeople together for the special occasion, paying tribute to their global outreach program, Stand Up Against Street Harassment.

With the purpose of empowering women far and wide, stars of all ages and backgrounds walked the Parisian runway in luxury designer wares. Perhaps most iconically, Dame Helen Mirren made her return to the L'Oréal catwalk donning high platform heels teamed with edgy, statement-making eye makeup.

The 76-year-old actor hit the catwalk wearing a black suit embellished with white detailing, accessorized with the aforementioned footwear and earrings; however, it was Helen Mirren's makeup that stole the show. The Academy Award winner's hair was pulled back into a bun, ensuring that eyes were drawn to her glam — dramatic graphic winged eyeliner. In-house global makeup artist Val Garland conceptualized her makeup, while global hair guru Stephane Lancien dreamt up her updo.

Of course, the products used were that of the beauty brand’s upcoming S/S ’22 collection. While the cosmetics company has yet to unveil what those products look like exactly, they did give TZR a BTS look at Mirren’s pre-show process.

Courtesy of L’Oreal Paris

Walking in heels seemingly didn't faze the L'Oréal ambassador. "It's lovely to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you're surrounded by all these gazelles," she said in an interview ahead of the show. She was joined by several other stars including, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and Soo Joo Park.

Courtesy of L'Oréal Paris

This year's look bears some resemblance to the L'Oréal Paris 2019 runway show. Mirren rocked a more subdued version of this year’s winged liner and wore her hair down for a look that was overall softer and more effeminate — but just as epic.