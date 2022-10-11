(Celebrity)
Jennifer Lopez Loves The Gucci Attaché Bag & These Celebrities Do, Too
They can’t get enough.
Nearly a year after its debut, the Gucci Love Parade is still a hot topic. Over 100 looks were presented to the star-studded crowd, with a mix of femme fabrics (lace and faux fur), tailored suits and new accessories making a strong statement. One highlight, the Gucci Attaché bag, has become particularly popular among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde, and Jodie-Turner Smith.
“Its silhouette, typical of the Seventies, projects a very modern attitude that convinced me to draw out an eclectic symbol that could express the idea of a dual function,” Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, said in a press release about the style.
Available in small and medium sizes, Gucci’s Attaché is best identified by a G-shaped clasp that opens or closes the hobo-style silhouette. (So, it makes sense then, that the bag takes its name from the French word for “hook.”) It’s also a super-versatile design: When the hook links the two top corners of the bag, it takes on a crescent shape that can be worn on the shoulder or carried by hand. But when undone, the purse transforms into a practical messenger bag that can be worn on the shoulder or across the body.
Scroll to see how your favorite celebrities have styled the carryall — and shop it for yourself.
Jennifer Lopez
In August, Lopez was photographed in a a breezy white shirt from PATOU and a pair of gray bike shorts. To finish off the outfit, she wore Off-White’s chunky “For Walking” sneakers and slung the Gucci Attaché large shoulder bag in blue and beige across her body.
Olivia Wilde
Wilde was also seen sporting the deep red suede version as a crossbody. The style really gives her black athletic wear a lift.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Turner-Smith, too, gave the design her stamp of approve at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. She wore hers with a sheer pink-to-yellow ombré suit from Casablanca.
Julianne Moore
Moore was spotted at this year’s Venice film festival with a green suede version of the bag. It was the perfect complement to her jeans, T-shirt, and navy blazer ensemble.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.