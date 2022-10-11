Nearly a year after its debut, the Gucci Love Parade is still a hot topic. Over 100 looks were presented to the star-studded crowd, with a mix of femme fabrics (lace and faux fur), tailored suits and new accessories making a strong statement. One highlight, the Gucci Attaché bag, has become particularly popular among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde, and Jodie-Turner Smith.

“Its silhouette, typical of the Seventies, projects a very modern attitude that convinced me to draw out an eclectic symbol that could express the idea of a dual function,” Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, said in a press release about the style.

Available in small and medium sizes, Gucci’s Attaché is best identified by a G-shaped clasp that opens or closes the hobo-style silhouette. (So, it makes sense then, that the bag takes its name from the French word for “hook.”) It’s also a super-versatile design: When the hook links the two top corners of the bag, it takes on a crescent shape that can be worn on the shoulder or carried by hand. But when undone, the purse transforms into a practical messenger bag that can be worn on the shoulder or across the body.

Scroll to see how your favorite celebrities have styled the carryall.

Jennifer Lopez

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In August, Lopez was photographed in a a breezy white shirt from PATOU and a pair of gray bike shorts. To finish off the outfit, she wore Off-White’s chunky “For Walking” sneakers and slung the Gucci Attaché large shoulder bag in blue and beige across her body.

Olivia Wilde

courtesy of Gucci/Splash

Wilde was also seen sporting the deep red suede version as a crossbody. The style really gives her black athletic wear a lift.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images

Turner-Smith, too, gave the design her stamp of approve at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. She wore hers with a sheer pink-to-yellow ombré suit from Casablanca.

Julianne Moore

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Moore was spotted at this year’s Venice film festival with a green suede version of the bag. It was the perfect complement to her jeans, T-shirt, and navy blazer ensemble.

