A smoky eye and nude lip will forever be chic, but sometimes it’s essential to spice things up a bit with bold colors or a little bit of sparkle. When it comes to celebrity red carpet looks, Jodie Turner-Smith can always be counted on for an out-of-the-box (but always endlessly elegant) glam moment. At Tuesday evening’s New York City premiere of her new film The Independent, the British actor showed up and out yet again — with Jodie Turner-Smith’s green hair being the main event.

While a close-cropped hairstyle has become her signature, there’s nothing run-of-the-mill about the bright shade of neon green hair that Turner-Smith debuted at the star-studded event. It’s not exactly clear who’s responsible for the daring color choice, but the actor’s makeup artist for the evening, Hung Vanngo, opted for a matching shade of green on her eyes. Along with a shimmery gold shade, Vanngo applied the shadows almost up to the brow bone as well as along her lower lash line, creating a dramatic and simply stunning makeup look. To balance the head-turning eye look Vanngo gave the star simple, fluttery lashes, flushed cheeks, and a simple nude lip color.

Letting her glam do all the talking, Turner-Smith went with a neutral (but still show-stopping) ensemble — a cream-colored cape gown with a silver sequin skirt by Ashi Studio as well as Bulgari jewels.

In September, Turner-Smith bleached her hair to make way for a shade of bright pink hair that she debuted while out and about in Malibu with her husband, actor Joshua Jackson. The star once again pulled a monochrome moment, matching her hair color to her bubblegum-pink trousers and blazer featuring cuffed sleeves and hems. Earlier that month, New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week saw so many edgy-chic takes on bright hair color trend — Turner-Smith herself had her pink hair for the ultra-buzzy, twin-themed Gucci show.

“One thing about me, I’m gonna have the most fun while turning a lewk!!!!” Turner-Smith said on an Instagram story sharing her red carpet look from Tuesday’s premiere. “Many thanks to my glam for always always showing up to play.”

No lies detected.